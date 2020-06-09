Activists hope to create Casper chapter of civil rights organization Southern Christian Leadership Conference

Dominque Simmons said a local chapter is needed to address issues specific to Casper. And the turnout for Friday’s vigil, which was estimated to be around 700 people, showed that there would likely be enough interest, as well as a need, for a local chapter.

The local group would hope to accomplish a handful of goals, Simmons said, first and foremost being education.

“The presence of a civil rights group in our community, I think will raise awareness of the different cultures in our community,” Simmons said. “The more we know about what’s happening in our community, the better we can serve it.”

Simmons grew up in Casper and referenced her own experiences with racism as a woman of color living in a predominantly white community. Afterward, her friends started reaching out.

“I had no idea,” they would tell her, Simmons said. “So the difference (this chapter) is going to make is just educating people … that racism and classism exist.”

The chapter will host cultural events and educational seminars, but it will also keep tabs on local government and policy, Simmons said. The education component will seek to inform people “of their personal responsibilities” and “of their potential to be leaders,” Simmons said.