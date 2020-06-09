Activists hope to create Casper chapter of civil rights organization Southern Christian Leadership Conference

The historic Southern Christian Leadership Conference could soon have a chapter in Casper.
Organizers of Casper’s vigil for George Floyd, held last Friday, are now hoping to start a chapter of the civil rights-era activist organization in town and are seeking applications from interested members of the community.
The Pikes Peak chapter of the organization hosted Casper’s Friday night vigil for Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer in late May. Floyd was in handcuffs when officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd told the officer he couldn’t breathe, called out for his mother and then became unresponsive.
Dominque and Keisha Simmons, daughters of longtime civil rights activist and Casperite Jimmy Simmons, are organizing the effort to create the local chapter.
The civil rights organization has its roots in the 1950s Montgomery bus boycott, was co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr. and has since grown into a global consortium with dozens of chapters around the world. The Pikes Peak chapter, currently the closest to Casper, is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jimmy Simmons, formerly the president of the Casper NAACP branch, is vice president of that chapter.
Dominque Simmons said a local chapter is needed to address issues specific to Casper. And the turnout for Friday’s vigil, which was estimated to be around 700 people, showed that there would likely be enough interest, as well as a need, for a local chapter.
The local group would hope to accomplish a handful of goals, Simmons said, first and foremost being education.
“The presence of a civil rights group in our community, I think will raise awareness of the different cultures in our community,” Simmons said. “The more we know about what’s happening in our community, the better we can serve it.”
Simmons grew up in Casper and referenced her own experiences with racism as a woman of color living in a predominantly white community. Afterward, her friends started reaching out.
“I had no idea,” they would tell her, Simmons said. “So the difference (this chapter) is going to make is just educating people … that racism and classism exist.”
The chapter will host cultural events and educational seminars, but it will also keep tabs on local government and policy, Simmons said. The education component will seek to inform people “of their personal responsibilities” and “of their potential to be leaders,” Simmons said.
She said the hope is to create a cultural center in Casper where people of various ages and backgrounds can come together around the goals of civil rights and social justice.
The chapter needs at least 100 members “to get the ball rolling,” Simmons said. As of Tuesday afternoon, 45 people had expressed interest in joining.
Simmons is encouraging anyone who is interested in joining to reach out to her on Facebook or via email at dominque.nichole@gmail.com.
Membership fees range from $25 to $2,000 depending on the type of membership and the commitment. There are also discounted membership rates for youth, students and seniors, Simmons said.
Morgan Hughes
