Adventure documentary with Casper connections to be screened at final Art Walk

A documentary about a group of Polish university students who escaped Communist rule to kayak through the whitewaters of the Americas is being screened at David Street Station Thursday. But it’s not coming to Casper just for publicity — the protagonists have deep Casper connections.
“Godspeed, Los Polacos!” tells the story of five university students with almost no whitewater experience who sneak past the Iron Curtain that surrounded Poland at the time to embark on a kayaking expedition in the Americas. Back in Poland, the group would go on kayaking trips as a way to avoid participating in Communist parades and rallies.
Their two-year kayaking excursion in the Americas eventually brings them to the world’s deepest canyon, at which point they become the very first people known to descend the rapids.
After their record-breaking expedition in Peru, Casper was the first place they landed in the U.S. But when they set off on their journey to the Americas, the group expected to be able to go back to Poland after their trip was done.
“I never had a chance to say goodbye to my family because I was expecting to go back,” said Zbigniew Bzdak, the photographer on the trip and a former photographer for the Star-Tribune. “For a couple years I couldn’t even talk to them. You couldn’t make a phone call, you couldn’t send a letter.”
The film is an 88-minute English language documentary directed by Adam Nawrot and produced by Sonia Szczesna, two first generation Polish-American filmmakers.
Nawrot knew about this story growing up and always dreamed about making it into a film.
“The film is set 40 years in the past, but it could not be more timely,” Nawrot said in a statement on the website. “Godspeed, Los Polacos! resonates in the current political climate, and seeks to offer some perspective on the fight for justice in the world.”
This year is the 40th anniversary of the young group’s epic journey on their kayaks.
The film has won a number of accolades, including “Best Mountain Feature” at the 2020 Banff Mountain Film Festival. and “Best Adventure Film” as well as “People’s Choice Award” at the 2021 Boulder Film Festival.
“We initially thought this was gonna be a 22-minute short film, but then we did our first interview and were like, ‘Woah,’” Szczesna said. This documentary marks the couple’s first feature-length film. They conducted their first interview in May 2017, and did it on a “shoestring budget” that was mostly fueled by a Kickstarter campaign.
“Instead of hiring an animator, we hired an illustrator and learned how to make the illustrations move,” Szczesna explained.
The couple has yet to profit off the film. Both have worked full-time jobs outside of making it.
While Bzdak won’t be able to attend the screening, Jacek Bogucki, a longtime Casper resident and another member of the group, will be in attendance.
“When people ask me where I’m from I say, ‘I’m from Casper,’” Bzdak said. “I am going to be there in spirit.”
Bogucki has lived in Casper since 1982, when their travels ended.
“This is the greatest place to live for me,” he said. “I hate traffic.”
The documentary will be shown at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at David Street Station during the final Art Walk of the season and will be available on select streaming services Sept. 21.
Editor’s note: The Star-Tribune is the sponsor of this screening.
