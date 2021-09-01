Adventure documentary with Casper connections to be screened at final Art Walk

A documentary about a group of Polish university students who escaped Communist rule to kayak through the whitewaters of the Americas is being screened at David Street Station Thursday. But it’s not coming to Casper just for publicity — the protagonists have deep Casper connections.

“Godspeed, Los Polacos!” tells the story of five university students with almost no whitewater experience who sneak past the Iron Curtain that surrounded Poland at the time to embark on a kayaking expedition in the Americas. Back in Poland, the group would go on kayaking trips as a way to avoid participating in Communist parades and rallies.

Their two-year kayaking excursion in the Americas eventually brings them to the world’s deepest canyon, at which point they become the very first people known to descend the rapids.

After their record-breaking expedition in Peru, Casper was the first place they landed in the U.S. But when they set off on their journey to the Americas, the group expected to be able to go back to Poland after their trip was done.