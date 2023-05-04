Space is for everyone, NASA says.

And that includes Wyoming businesses.

Advance Casper is hosting the Aerospace and Defense Industry Conference at the M Building this week in downtown Casper. The conference is part of Advance Casper’s efforts to diversify the local economy, bringing both jobs and new businesses.

Firms from around the state are gathering to network with “‘Prime’ A&D companies with operations in Colorado, Utah, Montana, and North and South Dakota,” the website for the conference says. This is the third annual aerospace conference the small business-supporting initiative has held.

Early Thursday afternoon, post-lunch, attendees gathered around sleek circular tables. Dressed head-to-toe in crisp slacks, sharp dresses and pressed suits (along with, of course, cowboy boots), they sat at tables with laptops out. The blue lighting in the room, partnered with the rain outside, gave an otherworldly feel.

Col. Gina Peterson, who represented the U.S. Space Force, spoke about what her branch is doing.

“Space begins and ends a lot of times with assured access to space,” she said. “This is Space Force and launch providers — they must be able to reconstitute launch capability rapidly.”

“Assured Access to Space (AATS) procures launch services and delivers on-orbit capabilities used by joint warfighters, combatant commands, intelligence agencies, civilian services, and the commercial space industry,” the Space Force’s website says.

“The point is, we must be able to launch any payload at any time,” she said. “That’s what assured access to space means.”

In a world where the space defense business is “rapidly increasing,” Peterson said, there are more opportunities for businesses in Wyoming to involve themselves in manufacturing for NASA, Richard Mann, project manager, told the Star-Tribune.

Another representative from NASA who was at the event said that the recently launched Artemis 1 rocket had 3,800 suppliers on it. Many businesses make the bits and pieces on even the largest and most extensive of projects, Mann noted.

Other companies with tables at the conference included Mountain West Technologies, ManufacturingWorks and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network.

Other conference speakers included Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, who spoke Thursday morning, and U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, who are scheduled to speak Friday morning.