After being canceled last year, Parade Day's return is a welcome celebration

Parade Day is a momentous occasion every year for hundreds of families across Casper. It’s a major event that brings the community together, and its absence last year was felt across the town. Tuesday, the streets seemed as packed as ever, with children waving their arms for candy and parents nearby taking pictures. Some floats handed out popsicles, some blew bubbles into the crowd, and others played music.
Tracey Kegler, a Natrona County School District teacher, attended the parade this year with her family, which included her two children and their great grandparents, Sharon and Dave Taylor, all of whom are lifelong Casper residents.
“I’ve been coming to the parade for 32 years, so my entire life. Every year except for COVID last year,” Kegler said. The Taylors noted that they had both been coming for even longer, adding that they remembered attending some of Casper’s earliest, modern Parade Days.
The whole family admitted to being “heartbroken” to miss the parade last year, and that the effects of a canceled parade were felt all the way in Texas where extended family lives, but comes to visit every year for the event. Kegler said that it was a big deal for the kids to miss out on such precious family time.
“I think it messed with several people’s lives,” Sharon Taylor added.
Parade Day is just one of many reinstated community events following the pandemic, and being back has meant a great deal to many families like the Kegler-Taylor clan. These activities can make Wyoming residents extra proud to live in the Equality State, as it did for Kegler. She mentioned how great it is to see floats promoting messages to “be kind” and “be the change in your community,” among others supporting U.S. troops and various charity organizations.
“I was thinking how lucky we are to have a community that has such diverse things, where we can have such a wonderful parade, and be able to make such a great experience for all these kids,” Kegler said.
“I’m a teacher so I saw a lot of my kids in the parade, and I got kind of teary eyed, just watching them out there having fun,” she added. “It makes you sad that they missed that last year, but we’re grateful to be back.”