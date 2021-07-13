After being canceled last year, Parade Day's return is a welcome celebration

Parade Day is a momentous occasion every year for hundreds of families across Casper. It’s a major event that brings the community together, and its absence last year was felt across the town. Tuesday, the streets seemed as packed as ever, with children waving their arms for candy and parents nearby taking pictures. Some floats handed out popsicles, some blew bubbles into the crowd, and others played music.

Tracey Kegler, a Natrona County School District teacher, attended the parade this year with her family, which included her two children and their great grandparents, Sharon and Dave Taylor, all of whom are lifelong Casper residents.

“I’ve been coming to the parade for 32 years, so my entire life. Every year except for COVID last year,” Kegler said. The Taylors noted that they had both been coming for even longer, adding that they remembered attending some of Casper’s earliest, modern Parade Days.

The whole family admitted to being “heartbroken” to miss the parade last year, and that the effects of a canceled parade were felt all the way in Texas where extended family lives, but comes to visit every year for the event. Kegler said that it was a big deal for the kids to miss out on such precious family time.

“I think it messed with several people’s lives,” Sharon Taylor added.