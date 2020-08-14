After false start, Mills Summerfest is on

Summerfest in the town of Mills is moving forward, after a false start and a near cancellation.
The annual event nearly didn’t happen this year, as town leaders watched cases in Natrona County climb to their highest mark throughout the summer, prompting worry about the safety of having a large community gathering.
Mills Community Development Director Sabrina Foreman said the town originally planned to have the event in July, but quietly canceled it as cases continued to grow. But when the town saw the state fair and various rodeos being held throughout the state, “we thought we could do (Summerfest) and stay safe.”
Summerfest, now in its third year, was created by the Mills Town Council to give the town a free, family-friendly event. In the past, it’s been an involved operation, with bouncy castles and dunk tanks.
“This year we scaled it back quite drastically,” Foreman said.
Bounce houses, for example, are a germaphobe’s worst nightmare, Foreman said the county health department explained to town officials. So they’ve had to limit the event from previous years. But the town is still planning a litany of activities, from face paint to lawn games to food trucks.
Face painters will use new brushes for each client, games and equipment will be sanitized between players and masks will be provided to those who wish to wear them, Foreman said. Masks will not be required.
The event is being held outdoors, on the riverfront across from the Mills Town Hall. Foreman said because it will be outdoors, she’s not too concerned about the event facilitating the virus’ spread.
Foreman is anticipating no more than 200 people at the event at any given time. That said, under the state’s newest public health order modification, up to 1,000 people would be able to attend at one time without violating state public health directives.
This year’s event will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 22nd. It’s free to attend, and food will be available for purchase from food trucks.
Morgan Hughes
