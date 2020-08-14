After false start, Mills Summerfest is on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summerfest in the town of Mills is moving forward, after a false start and a near cancellation.

The annual event nearly didn’t happen this year, as town leaders watched cases in Natrona County climb to their highest mark throughout the summer, prompting worry about the safety of having a large community gathering.

Mills Community Development Director Sabrina Foreman said the town originally planned to have the event in July, but quietly canceled it as cases continued to grow. But when the town saw the state fair and various rodeos being held throughout the state, “we thought we could do (Summerfest) and stay safe.”

Summerfest, now in its third year, was created by the Mills Town Council to give the town a free, family-friendly event. In the past, it’s been an involved operation, with bouncy castles and dunk tanks.

“This year we scaled it back quite drastically,” Foreman said.

Bounce houses, for example, are a germaphobe’s worst nightmare, Foreman said the county health department explained to town officials. So they’ve had to limit the event from previous years. But the town is still planning a litany of activities, from face paint to lawn games to food trucks.