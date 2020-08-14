You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After false start, Mills Summerfest is on
View Comments
top story

After false start, Mills Summerfest is on

{{featured_button_text}}
Mills

The town of Mills will host its annual Mills Summerfest this month after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 File, Star-Tribune

Summerfest in the town of Mills is moving forward, after a false start and a near cancellation.

The annual event nearly didn’t happen this year, as town leaders watched cases in Natrona County climb to their highest mark throughout the summer, prompting worry about the safety of having a large community gathering.

Mills Community Development Director Sabrina Foreman said the town originally planned to have the event in July, but quietly canceled it as cases continued to grow. But when the town saw the state fair and various rodeos being held throughout the state, “we thought we could do (Summerfest) and stay safe.”

Summerfest, now in its third year, was created by the Mills Town Council to give the town a free, family-friendly event. In the past, it’s been an involved operation, with bouncy castles and dunk tanks.

“This year we scaled it back quite drastically,” Foreman said.

Bounce houses, for example, are a germaphobe’s worst nightmare, Foreman said the county health department explained to town officials. So they’ve had to limit the event from previous years. But the town is still planning a litany of activities, from face paint to lawn games to food trucks.

Face painters will use new brushes for each client, games and equipment will be sanitized between players and masks will be provided to those who wish to wear them, Foreman said. Masks will not be required.

The event is being held outdoors, on the riverfront across from the Mills Town Hall. Foreman said because it will be outdoors, she’s not too concerned about the event facilitating the virus’ spread.

Foreman is anticipating no more than 200 people at the event at any given time. That said, under the state’s newest public health order modification, up to 1,000 people would be able to attend at one time without violating state public health directives.

This year’s event will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 22nd. It’s free to attend, and food will be available for purchase from food trucks.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government Reporter

Morgan Hughes primarily covers local government. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News