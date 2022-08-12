 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After local flooding in Casper, more rain is on the way

  • Updated
Flooding

The intersection of English Avenue and Poplar Street floods on Thursday night in Casper. More rainy weather is expected this weekend.

 Joshua Wolfson, Star-Tribune

A massive thunderstorm dumped torrents of rain over Casper on Thursday night, causing area roads to flood. And now more flooding could be on the way.

Sections of Poplar Street near Interstate 25 were swamped with water at about 11 p.m. Water streamed down English Avenue and spurted up out of the road near a fast food restaurant. 

Cars passed slowly through what appeared to be several inches of water as lightning lit up the sky for more than an hour.

A Star-Tribune editor saw police cars blocking eastbound traffic at First Street and Poplar. Several emergency vehicles were also situated at Poplar Street and the Interstate 25 overpass. 

Other minor flooding was seen on parts of 12th Street. 

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Natrona County and much of western Wyoming. That watch was in effect Friday morning and set to last through Sunday evening. Localized flooding was expected, with heavy downpours leading to floods in low-lying areas, the weather service said.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations such as the Bighorn Mountains. Flooding was most likely in a swath of western Wyoming that includes Jackson, Kemmerer and Dubois and a stretch in northern Wyoming that includes Greybull, Worland, Buffalo and Kaycee.

Flooding is not expected in major rivers in the area, but flash floods are possible in small streams and creaks, along with areas of poor drainage, the weather service said. 

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

