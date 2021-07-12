After lost year, the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo returns to life

After more than a year of cancelled plans and rescheduled events, communities are returning to a state of normality, with most of the activities that were put on hold last summer returning. The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo is no exception.

The scene on Saturday looked the same as any other year -- food stands, carnival games with stuffed animals prizes, and rides that played music that echoed across the venue.

For fair regulars, this year's event brought back the feeling of a normal summer.

“For our kids, the fair is a big deal, said Deanna Corey. "They really were disappointed that they couldn’t come last year."

Corey’s two young children, Jaxon and Peyton, agreed that they were sad to miss the carnival after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Peyton said she was “really happy” to come back this year and enjoy the rides again, especially the “starship one.”

Of course, it’s not just families who look forward to the fair each year. With teenagers often congregating at the fair in the summer and small children easily lost in big crowds, it can be important to establish boundaries and talk safety with your kids before attending the fair.