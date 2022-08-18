Airplane crash disaster drill set for Saturday

A full-scale disaster drill set for Saturday at Casper/Natrona County International Airport may produce smoke visible in the area, authorities said.

The drill, which will simulate an airplane crash, may also mean area residents see an unusual number of emergency vehicles with lights and sirens, the Natrona County Emergency Management office said in a statement.

The drill is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and run through noon. It will use volunteers simulating victims who need to be taken to the hospital. Multiple emergency response agencies will participate in the event using, as much as possible, the equipment and staff that would be involved in a real event.

"Though it will be simulated, this drill will replicate real-time response, with training fires, lights and sirens, among other simulations in the exercise area to test a variety of training from area agencies," the statement said.

The airport became home to a new Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting training facility last year. Using diesel fuel, it can simulate an aircraft fire to create a realistic training experience. It includes a metal mock aircraft and uses water to keep the fire from spreading outside a controlled area.