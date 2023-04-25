A new advocacy group backing the Casper/Natrona County International Airport has asked the city of Casper to chip in $50,000 to help keep the airport’s sole SkyWest flight afloat.

The service, which connects Casper to Salt Lake City and does business as Delta, has been struggling financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and a national pilot shortage.

Natrona County has already agreed to subsidize the flight until July, when seasonal demand is expected to pick up and SkyWest can bring in a bigger, more profitable plane.

But the Fly Casper Alliance, a 501©4 and Advance Casper affiliate, says that without buy-in from the city, the airport could lose the flight anyway.

That would mean parting ways with a major gateway to West Coast business and tourism, the group said in a March 1 memo to the Casper City Council. The airport only offers one other flight, United Airlines’ Denver service.

“Across the country we are seeing rural, commercial airports lose their commercial air service and the consequences to their communities are devastating,” the memo said. “Businesses go away, people go away, no new businesses come in due to a lack of air service, and the communities languish.”

Since late 2021, Natrona County has pledged $1.84 million over three separate contracts to subsidize the SkyWest flight — deals known as “minimum revenue guarantees.”

In other words, that $1.84 million represents a projected loss SkyWest asked Natrona County to round off in order to sustain the operation.

Until 2021, the Casper/Natrona County International Airport was the only commercial service airport in Wyoming that hadn’t received some sort of financial support from its local government or the surrounding business community.

Most months the airport’s minimum revenue guarantees have been in place, the flight to Salt Lake made more money than anticipated. While the county agreed to part with $1.84 million, so far, the airline’s only needed $932,536.

A lot of that didn’t come from county’s coffers, either; thanks to an agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission, the state of Wyoming covered 40% of the subsidy. The commission oversees a program that helps subsidize air service across Wyoming.

Another $80,000 came from private donations from Advance Casper members, according to CEO Justin Farley.

While the airline industry has seen a return in demand since 2021, it’s still suffering from a lack of pilots, Glenn Januska, the airport’s director, said at an April 11 city council work session. At the same time, fuel costs have gone up and SkyWest has raised wages for its workforce, making day-to-day operations more expensive.

That means the local SkyWest flight to Salt Lake is still in danger. Natrona County has agreed to keep subsidizing it until July, but it says the local community needs to do more to convince the airline Casper’s market is a worthy investment.

That’s why the Fly Casper Alliance wants the city of Casper to ante up, too.

If the Council agrees to the deal, Casper would be bringing $50,000 to the table.

If 2021 and 2022 are any indication, the airline may not need the full amount to make it to July. Casper wouldn’t be getting any of the money back, though.

“The credit goes forward against any other type of loss,” said Januska.

Still, the Fly Casper Alliance is hopeful it’ll just be a one-time ask.

It’s working with SkyWest to replace the service’s approximately 50-passenger plane with a 70-plus passenger jet.

A bigger plane would have higher operational costs, since it would burn more fuel and require an extra flight attendant. But the greater number of seats could make up for that.

“There’s a high likelihood that we will have near break-even profit in July,” Kermit Wille told council members at the April 11 work session. Wille is president of First State Bank and serves on the Natrona County Airport Board of Trustees and the Advance Casper Board of Directors.

According to Wille, it’s still unclear whether the flight could be completely self-sustaining for the long haul.

“There will probably be lulls in the weaker travel months,” he said. “January’s never very good, February’s short.”

The Casper City Council hasn’t decided whether or not to move forward with the deal.

The proposal received a somewhat mixed reception from councilors during the meeting earlier this month. While several voiced tentative support for the idea, the notion of supporting SkyWest with taxpayer money wasn’t taken lightly.

“I really want to know what our people think about this,” said Mayor Bruce Knell, who strongly opposed the deal during the work session.

The council indicated it would take a vote on the proposal by mid-May.

The Fly Casper Alliance was created to protect and promote the Casper/Natrona County International Airport.

In addition to bringing the subsidy proposal to the city of Casper, the group is working on marketing campaigns highlighting the economic benefits of the airport, according to the its webpage. It also sponsors Casper College’s pilot training program.

It has a 501©4 tax designation, putting it in a broad category of nonprofits commonly referred to as “social welfare” groups.

