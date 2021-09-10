Airport fire training facility unveiled with hopes to bring trainees, money to Casper

The new training facility, which is bigger and operates on modernized technology, will likely draw even more use than that. An ARFF facility in Salt Lake City recently closed, and new restrictions on one in Denver mean more people from the Mountain West (and beyond) are looking to Casper as their best option for training.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So when the rubber liner under the original facility started to deteriorate a few years ago, the airport decided that rather than shut it down or limit its use, it would reconstruct a new one.

The new facility, which began construction in 2020, has been used for training since May 7. It includes a metal mock aircraft in a large pit, which is filled with water then topped with diesel that’s lit on fire for training. The water keeps fire from catching outside the controlled area, and is separated from the fuel after fires are put out so the diesel can be reused.

Airport maintenance worker Cooper Baalhorn said the new facility’s aircraft is longer than the old one, has two wings instead of one and has a more sophisticated deluge system to cover the metal with water before burns.