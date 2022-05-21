 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Airport public safety captain unexpectedly dies

A captain with the Casper/Natrona County International Airport Public Safety Department has died.

The department on Saturday evening announced the unexpected death of Capt. Greg Tubridy.

Tubridy worked in airport public safety for 16 years, according to a press release. He served in multiple roles and held certifications as a peace officer, firefighter and emergency responder.

"Not only was he a leader to all in our department, but he was a friend, a faithful colleague, and an upstanding member of our community," the airport's public safety department said in a statement. "Our heavy hearts are with his family and all those who were blessed to know him. Out of respect for his loved ones and our department family, no further details will be released at this time."

