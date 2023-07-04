The Alcova Marina caught fire early Tuesday morning. Fire-EMS and deputies from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office were on scene around 6 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The fire was contained around 7:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported yet, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan told the Star-Tribune.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to stay away from the marina while the investigation is ongoing.

Alcova Reservoir is one of the county's most popular Fourth of July destinations, with hundreds gathering for outdoor recreation and the annual fireworks show.

This story will be updated.