All highways connecting Casper close as storm slams area

Blizzard conditions have closed all highways connecting Casper to the rest of Wyoming.

A powerful winter storm swept through the region beginning Sunday evening, combining heavy snow with gusty conditions. Snow is expected to continue falling throughout Monday and into early Tuesday morning.

Interstate 25 is closed from Buffalo down to Douglas as of early Monday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, as snow, ice and wind continue to make travel hazardous in the area.

Wyoming 220 is closed west of the Wyoming 487 connection.

U.S. Route 26 is closed east and west of Casper.

Outer Drive, or Wyoming Boulevard, is also closed.

While most of the closures were confined to central Wyoming, hazardous driving conditions were reported throughout the state.

The closures come after the National Weather Service in Riverton issued a winter storm warning for most of the state. Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in Casper through Monday evening, with higher amounts on Casper Mountain. Up to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Buffalo and Riverton, with 13 inches expected in Lander.