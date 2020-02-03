All highways connecting Casper close as storm slams area

Blizzard conditions have closed all highways connecting Casper to the rest of Wyoming.
A powerful winter storm swept through the region beginning Sunday evening, combining heavy snow with gusty conditions. Snow is expected to continue falling throughout Monday and into early Tuesday morning.
Interstate 25 is closed from Buffalo down to Douglas as of early Monday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, as snow, ice and wind continue to make travel hazardous in the area.
Wyoming 220 is closed west of the Wyoming 487 connection.
U.S. Route 26 is closed east and west of Casper.
Outer Drive, or Wyoming Boulevard, is also closed.
While most of the closures were confined to central Wyoming, hazardous driving conditions were reported throughout the state.
The closures come after the National Weather Service in Riverton issued a winter storm warning for most of the state. Up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in Casper through Monday evening, with higher amounts on Casper Mountain. Up to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Buffalo and Riverton, with 13 inches expected in Lander.
The storm has resulted in string of closures around Casper including:
- Natrona County School District;
- Casper College;
- City of Casper offices;
- Town of Mills offices;
- WYDOT's Casper offices;
- Natrona County Sheriff's Office (emergency and patrol are still open).
- Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous blizzard-like conditions throughout the day, NCSD Schools and District Offices will be closed today, February 3rd," Natrona County School District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said in a news release. "This decision has been made after consultation with the National Weather Service- Riverton, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Natrona County Emergency Management, the City of Casper, and other local agencies."
The Casper Police Department, meanwhile, has called a snow day. That means officers will not be responding to minor wrecks as they focus on serious crashes. Drivers involved in minor crashes should exchange information and find a time to meet at the Casper Police Department later this week to file a report.
Several flights have been canceled at Casper/Natrona County International Airport, according to the airport website.