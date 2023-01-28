All major highways linking Casper close as storm pounds state

All major highways leading to and from Casper closed Saturday night amid a powerful winter storm.
Snow fell for much of the day, accompanied by high winds. That closed Wyoming Highway 220 and U.S. Highway 20/26 west of the city. Interstate 25 also shut down between Casper and Buffalo.
Then shortly after 5 p.m., Interstate 25 closed between Casper and Wheatland. With that, all of the highways connecting to Casper remained shuttered.
There is no estimated opening time for any of those highways, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
