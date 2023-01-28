 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

All major highways linking Casper close as storm pounds state

  • 0

One of the biggest dangers for drivers in the winter is black ice. It's never wise to attempt driving on black ice, but here are three tips that can help you if you find yourself driving on it.

All major highways leading to and from Casper closed Saturday night amid a powerful winter storm.

Snow fell for much of the day, accompanied by high winds. That closed Wyoming Highway 220 and U.S. Highway 20/26 west of the city. Interstate 25 also shut down between Casper and Buffalo.

Then shortly after 5 p.m., Interstate 25 closed between Casper and Wheatland. With that, all of the highways connecting to Casper remained shuttered.

There is no estimated opening time for any of those highways, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to drive safely on black ice

How to drive safely on black ice

One of the biggest dangers for drivers in the winter is black ice. It's never wise to attempt driving on black ice, but here are three tips th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor clarifies what gender affirming care is being done in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News