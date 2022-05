A traffic collision knocked over an ambulance in Mills on Monday evening.

Witnesses told the Star-Tribune that firefighters at the scene said no one was seriously injured. But crews did have to cut through the ambulance's windshield to get the driver out.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 20/26 near West Belt Loop.

By around 6 p.m. authorities had hauled away the ambulance on a tow truck.

Witnesses said a truck had hit the side of the ambulance, which was from Wyoming Medical Center.

