Amid pandemic, Rotary will host virtual duck derby

The Rotary Club of Casper is dropping ducks into the river on Saturday.
Unlike past years, however, there will be no community celebration, no brewfest, no celebration at the river surrounding the annual Duck Derby. This year's event will be virtual, and we chatted with Rotary Club president Lisa Scroggins about it.
How hard was it to make the decision to go virtual? Any time you make a decision like this, it's collective wisdom from a lot of different people. John Griffith was the president last year and I just stepped in July 1, so we knew we were committed to moving forward. It was really hard to make the decision. It was a really sad moment when we realized that we are going to do this, but it won't be a community gathering. It is, though, super exciting that we have the flexibility with today's technology to be able to use drones and film it to be viewed later by whoever wants to watch.
And you're doing something different with the proceeds as well. Tell us about that. We know that many nonprofits have missed their opportunities to fundraise due to COVID-19, so we are splitting the proceeds with four local nonprofits -- the Platte River Trails Trust, who has been our wonderful partner with the Riverfest for many years, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Mimi's House and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care. In years past, Rotary has used the proceeds for our own community service projects, and the portion we keep this year will be used toward our bouldering park coming to Crossroads Adventure Park in the next few months. We are painfully aware that Riverfest is not going on and that's the only fundraiser for the Platte River Trails Trust. The Rotary way is service above self. The trails trust will receive 15 percent of the net proceeds, Food for Thought and Mimi's House will get 10 percent each and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will get a set dollar amount, and we will make that decision once we see how much money is raised.
Tell us how to buy tickets. Tickets are $20, which allows the purchaser to “adopt” a rubber duckie that is entered in the race. Duck Derby tickets can be purchased from any local Rotarian, at Hilltop Bank, Altitude Veterinary Hospital, Martinizing Dry Cleaning or Jonah Bank. Tickets are also available online at rotaryclubofcasper.org. Tickets are on sale now through 3 p.m. on Saturday but it would be a great help to us if those intent on buying tickets do so earlier rather than later. If your duck comes in as one of the early finishers, you could win one of over 100 prizes (each valued at a minimum $30). The first three finishers win cash prizes of $5,000, $1,000 and $1,000, respectively. Ducks drop at 3:30 p.m. near OYO at the F Street bridge and should arrive at the finish line at Crossroads Park around 4 p.m. The winners will be posted on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and website shortly after. You can watch it online on the Rotary Club of Casper's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
How are you able to afford the cash prizes this year? We have amazing sponsors and we are using sponsorship money to do be able to do the cash prizes.
Any final thoughts? We have wonderful volunteers and we all hope it goes swimmingly well.
For additional information, event updates, prize details and more, follow the Great Duck Derby on the Rotary Club of Casper’s Facebook page and visit rotaryclubofcasper.org.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!