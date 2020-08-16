Amid pandemic, Rotary will host virtual duck derby

How hard was it to make the decision to go virtual? Any time you make a decision like this, it's collective wisdom from a lot of different people. John Griffith was the president last year and I just stepped in July 1, so we knew we were committed to moving forward. It was really hard to make the decision. It was a really sad moment when we realized that we are going to do this, but it won't be a community gathering. It is, though, super exciting that we have the flexibility with today's technology to be able to use drones and film it to be viewed later by whoever wants to watch.

And you're doing something different with the proceeds as well. Tell us about that. We know that many nonprofits have missed their opportunities to fundraise due to COVID-19, so we are splitting the proceeds with four local nonprofits -- the Platte River Trails Trust, who has been our wonderful partner with the Riverfest for many years, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Mimi's House and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care. In years past, Rotary has used the proceeds for our own community service projects, and the portion we keep this year will be used toward our bouldering park coming to Crossroads Adventure Park in the next few months. We are painfully aware that Riverfest is not going on and that's the only fundraiser for the Platte River Trails Trust. The Rotary way is service above self. The trails trust will receive 15 percent of the net proceeds, Food for Thought and Mimi's House will get 10 percent each and Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care will get a set dollar amount, and we will make that decision once we see how much money is raised.