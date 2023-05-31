Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Members of the Casper City Council gathered in a cramped, wood-paneled conference room in City Hall on a recent May evening. Sipping coffee, energy drinks and bottled water, they settled in for a four-hour review of the city’s upcoming budget.

Anxiety was in the air.

Over the last nine months, Wyoming industries have continued to bounce back from the doldrums of the pandemic.

But Americans’ confidence in the economy is faltering. National experts — including staff economists at the Federal Reserve — are still debating whether the country could be headed toward a recession.

The good news is that we’re probably fine for now.

State sales tax revenue, which accounts for the biggest slice of Casper’s general fund, is doing better than the city predicted last spring.

And while the economy seems to be cooling some, recent reports published by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) are projecting modest sales tax growth to continue through the rest of 2023 and into 2024. (CREG’s primary purpose is to predict how much money the government will earn over the next few years, which helps lawmakers and the governor set the state budget.)

With that in mind, Casper’s proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year is betting on 3% growth in sales tax revenue.

“We believe the trajectory to be positive, although not aggressive or ambitious,” City Manager Carter Napier told councilors at the meeting.

So what’s the bad news? Casper still doesn’t have a diverse tax base.

The city makes an outsized portion of its money from sales tax, and an outsized portion of its sales tax from retail trade. That makes your community less resilient against economic downturns if and when they do happen.

The city doesn’t have much power to diversify its tax base, even if it wanted to.

Wyoming’s tax system is regulated by state statute, or in some cases, codified into the state constitution.

And while local governments have some ability to pass optional taxes — like Natrona County’s 1-cent tax — state law doesn’t give them much power to meaningfully change how those taxes are assessed, or to propose new taxes to voters.

Financial reports published by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities in 2016 and 2017 found that Wyoming communities are unusually dependent on state government for funding compared to other places in the U.S. (The association hasn’t published any more current versions of the reports.)

A little over 70% of the roughly $53 million in general fund revenue Casper’s projecting for fiscal year 2024 would come from revenue sources regulated by other governments.

“It’s like being a minority owner of a business,” Napier said.

The city’s still trying to inch away from state dependence however it can. It’s planning to cut direct distribution funding out of its general fund, for instance.

The state started giving Wyoming communities direct distribution money after the Legislature in 2000 started capping the revenue local governments could make from mineral severance taxes and federal mineral royalties. Casper usually uses $3.5 million to $4 million in direct distribution money a year to boost its operational budget, Napier told councilors during the meeting.

But local governments aren’t sure how long that money will be available; state leaders have long threatened to eliminate the program. Moving forward, the city hopes to only use direct distribution money to cover one-time expenses.

The budget will not be formally adopted until June.