An interview with Jeff Kinney, author of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'

Jeff Kinney wants to interact with his readers -- even if there's a pandemic going on. So the author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series devised a drive-thru, COVID-safe book tour for the release of his latest book, "Rowley Jefferson's Spooky Stories."
Kinney is visiting Casper on Friday evening, where he's partnering with Wind City Books to host his drive-thru event in the Casper Star-Tribune parking lot.
Ahead of his visit, Kinney talked to the Star-Tribune about connecting with fans, writing funny, scary stories and why he picked Wyoming for a stop on his latest book tour.
Casper Star-Tribune: When I was at dinner last night, I told my kids I'd be talking to you tomorrow and asked them if they had any questions. And my son was almost incredulous. He kept saying over and over again, "Why is he coming to Wyoming? Why does he want to come to a small town in Wyoming? Why Here?" So in light of that, can you tell me why you're coming to Wyoming.
Jeff Kinney: I have this app called Been, which shows you where you've been in the world and in the country. And so Wyoming is, I think, one of the three or four states that I haven't been to yet. And so I'm very excited. I'm sorry that it's, you know, taken this long to get to Wyoming. But it's really important to me and to my team to meet as many readers as possible. And we don't care how small the town is, you know, we take a lot of joy in connecting with readers from all over the place.
CST: We've just had our one-year anniversary of the pandemic, and we sort of developed this alternative life where we spend a lot of time interacting through, you know, Zoom or your camera phone or whatever. So why is it important for you to be doing these things as live events rather than just getting a bunch of kids into sort of virtual room or something like that?
Kinney: Yeah, I feel sort of allergic to the word "virtual" right now. I feel like in a way the last thing kids need is another grown up talking to them through a screen. And my heart goes out to educators who are trying to keep kids engaged. It's tough on everybody. So we just wanted to do something physical, something, even if I reach a lot less kids, I think the act of doing something physical is important. It's important for kids to connect, for authors to connect with their fans physically. It's also important to give kids something to look forward to that's not related to a screen.
CST: What's your isolation/quarantine experience been like, and did that influence your desire to get back on the road?
Kinney: Yeah, I've been fine with it, for the most part. I'm a writer, so in many ways my lifestyle didn't change very much. In fact, I've enjoyed having the kids home a lot more. I think my dog enjoys having us all home a lot more. But you know, I've been able to move around, I've got space inside of my home, space outside of my home, and then this is my third tour, so I feel like I've been in really lucky position to have gotten to get away from home a bit.
CST: So can you tell me a little bit about what people can expect on Friday night and how you pull off a live event in a safe manner in the age of COVID?
Kinney: We're trying to create an experience. We're calling it a drive thru spooky tour. And that's exactly what it is. So everybody stays in their car. Even with the windows down, everybody has to have their masks on. And I have my mask on and my team does too. And it's an experience, it's a two- or three-minute experience where you drive through the spooky woods, and you come across, there's a zombie, there's been a zombie escape. So we have an area where there are these silhouetted characters and there are great sound effects that make you feel like you're in a zombie thicket. There are trees, there's a cave, there's music, there's bats and spiders. Ultimately, at the end, you drive up to the graveyard, where I'm dressed as a Victorian grave digger. And I hand kids their book on a shovel, through the window, and hopefully it makes for a memorable experience.
CST: So were you into haunted houses and spooky stuff as a kid?
Kinney: You know I'm not a horror fan, it's too unsettling to me. But as a kid, you know I liked the movie "Poltergeist." I was forever scarred by the book, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark." I was a little too old for "Goosebumps" when that started getting popular. But I liked a scary tale, especially around Halloween.
CST: And so what was your inspiration for your for your latest book, "Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Scary Stories"?
Kinney: I wanted to do something different. I have two series going: the "Wimpy Kid" series, which is sort of based in the real world, and then the Rowley stories are a little bit more out there. I want each one to be really surprising. So the second Rowley book was fantasy and the third one is scary stories. So I think it's a fun challenge, and I had to write it in a really, really small window. So it took me, I think about two and a half months from end to end to write and illustrate the book.
CST: So how did you find a sweet spot between having a book that's spooky or scary, but at the same time, something that's approachable to that same audience? You don't want to have their parents mad because their kids won't go to sleep at night because they're too spooked. How did you find that sort of balance?
Kinney: Well, Rowley Jefferson is the author of this book and he's this really pure kid. So I asked myself the question of, 'How would a really pure, innocent kid tell a scary story?' You know, it turns out his stories aren't actually so scary. I think that the challenge was to try to write a collection of scary stories where the priority was the humor. So they're not scary stories that are also funny. They're funny stories that are also scary.
CST: And why did you decide to use the "Rowley Jefferson" series as sort of the venue for that rather than "The Diary of a Wimpy Kid"?
Kinney: The Wimpy Kid books have gotten really heavy and technical in a way. I like writing them, but they're difficult -- they're really difficult to write. They follow a certain format. The Rowley books are much more imaginative and free in a way. I like to think of Rowley as being either that kid that writes a story and doesn't care about the quality of the story. He's just like caught up in the act of creation. And so it's fun to use Rowley as kind of like a conduit for my childhood imagination."
CST: I wondering last night when I was reading your stuff: My wife's a school teacher and I've got two kids, so they're obviously very familiar (with you). We've got the books, they have always been sort of floating around my house. So when I mentioned to my kids at dinner that I was going to be talking to you tomorrow, they sort of reacted like I was gonna be talking to Taylor Swift. But at the same time, I imagine a lot of my own peers wouldn't have a sense of who you are. And I'm just kind of curious what that kind of fame is like, where you have, on one hand, this really devoted audience, but I would imagine you could still go to an airport and be left alone.
Kinney: You know in a lot of ways it's really the best kind of fame because it doesn't really have a downside. Nobody ever recognizes me. Whenever I turn in my credit card at a restaurant or something there's not like a gasp of recognition or anything like that. I'd say I get recognized maybe twice a year, and it's always a pleasant kind of thing. And, of course, you know, those experiences kind of feed my ego, and I get a little bit of a thrill out of it. It's nothing like something you would expect, you could say, in terms of, I have really kind of total anonymity. I live in a town called Plainville, so that just kind of says it all right there.
CST: I would imagine for a lot of kids and young adults that read your books, a lot of them are also interested in art and and drawing cartooning. When did you realize that was going to be a thing for you? And what advice would you give them if maybe they have a little bit of talent as well and want to see how to pursue it?
Kinney: That's a really good question. I started drawing in class. I've got attention deficit disorder, so it always helped me in class as a kid to be to be doodling while the teacher was talking. And then I sort of maxed out my talent right around the eighth grade. I could draw realistic drawings, but I could see that I couldn't conceptualize drawings in three dimensions like talented artists could do. And so in a way I kind of bring it back down a few levels to something that was very simplified. And so Greg Heffley's drawing style is, it's conceivable that a seventh grader or eighth grader could have drawn these drawings. But it's also the languages in cartoons that, you know, the DNA of my work really is in comic strips.
As far as what I'd recommend to kids who are trying to hone their craft, kids these days have an advantage that I didn't have, which is that they can find an audience online. And they can improve based on feedback that they get from their peers. So I would say: Keep putting your work out there and keep getting better at it, but it really takes about 10 years to get good at something in this field. So I would recommend, patience and commitment to getting better.