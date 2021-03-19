An interview with Jeff Kinney, author of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid'

CST: And why did you decide to use the "Rowley Jefferson" series as sort of the venue for that rather than "The Diary of a Wimpy Kid"?

Kinney: The Wimpy Kid books have gotten really heavy and technical in a way. I like writing them, but they're difficult -- they're really difficult to write. They follow a certain format. The Rowley books are much more imaginative and free in a way. I like to think of Rowley as being either that kid that writes a story and doesn't care about the quality of the story. He's just like caught up in the act of creation. And so it's fun to use Rowley as kind of like a conduit for my childhood imagination."

CST: I wondering last night when I was reading your stuff: My wife's a school teacher and I've got two kids, so they're obviously very familiar (with you). We've got the books, they have always been sort of floating around my house. So when I mentioned to my kids at dinner that I was going to be talking to you tomorrow, they sort of reacted like I was gonna be talking to Taylor Swift. But at the same time, I imagine a lot of my own peers wouldn't have a sense of who you are. And I'm just kind of curious what that kind of fame is like, where you have, on one hand, this really devoted audience, but I would imagine you could still go to an airport and be left alone.