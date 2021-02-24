Anne Volin, clerk of Natrona County District Court, dies at 62

Longtime district court employee Anne Volin died last week, following a battle with cancer.
Volin, who was 62, worked for the Natrona County District Court for 32 years. Most recently, she became clerk of district court in January 2019 after serving as the chief deputy to former clerk Gen Tuma for 20 years.
“She was smart. She was funny. And she was always willing to pick up the slack and help me in any way I needed when I was the clerk,” Tuma said. “She had a great sense of humor. I just can't tell you how much I'm going to miss her.”
Tuma said Volin had a quick wit — but you had to listen closely for her quips or you’d miss them. Volin nicknamed one of the court’s printers “Brutus” for its heavy workload, and always brought daffodils into the office during the American Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Days fundraiser.
The job isn’t always fun, Tuma stressed — most people who come to the clerk’s office aren’t happy to be there, dealing with the unpleasant bureaucracy that goes along with lawsuits, jail sentences or child support payments. But District Attorney Dan Itzen said Volin maintained a positive outlook even in that hectic environment.
“It didn't matter if you were the prosecutor, if you were the defense attorney or somebody coming in off the street,” Itzen said, “Anne would always take time to help you through the situation you're facing.”
According to an obituary published by the Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Volin was a native of Worland and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School.
The Natrona County Republican Party is now tasked with finding a new clerk to take her post. County commissioner Rob Hendry said the job is open to anyone, but the commissioners are looking for someone who can hit the ground running and possesses some familiarity with the clerk’s office and duties.
“It's gonna be a big void to fill,” said Natrona County Sheriff Gus Holbrook. “She had so much knowledge over there, historical knowledge, and she was just as sweet as can be to work with. You asked her anything, and she would get right on it. It just was a wonderful working relationship.”
State statute dictates that the Republican Party must find and select candidates for the role before presenting them to the county commission for interviews and, ultimately, the appointment of Volin’s replacement. Those interviews are scheduled for March 9, and the new clerk will serve the remainder of the term through the end of 2022.
In the meantime, the clerk’s office is still running smoothly. Tuma — in a bit of a role reversal — has been working part-time as a deputy clerk to help out, and Volin has left behind a well-trained and competent staff.
“She was my friend and she was great to work with, she loved her job and she got the work done,” Tuma said. “The staff that she's helped train are able to continue to run this office for her even though she’s not here. And I think that's one of the best testaments to a boss that you can have.