Anne Volin, clerk of Natrona County District Court, dies at 62

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to an obituary published by the Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, Volin was a native of Worland and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School.

The Natrona County Republican Party is now tasked with finding a new clerk to take her post. County commissioner Rob Hendry said the job is open to anyone, but the commissioners are looking for someone who can hit the ground running and possesses some familiarity with the clerk’s office and duties.

“It's gonna be a big void to fill,” said Natrona County Sheriff Gus Holbrook. “She had so much knowledge over there, historical knowledge, and she was just as sweet as can be to work with. You asked her anything, and she would get right on it. It just was a wonderful working relationship.”

State statute dictates that the Republican Party must find and select candidates for the role before presenting them to the county commission for interviews and, ultimately, the appointment of Volin’s replacement. Those interviews are scheduled for March 9, and the new clerk will serve the remainder of the term through the end of 2022.

In the meantime, the clerk’s office is still running smoothly. Tuma — in a bit of a role reversal — has been working part-time as a deputy clerk to help out, and Volin has left behind a well-trained and competent staff.