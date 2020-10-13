Annual cemetery tour highlights famed Casperites

The Casper Theater Company is hosting its annual Highland Cemetery tour on October 23 and 24. Tickets are $25 each or included in the $75 theater season ticket. We chatted with Donna Fisher, founder of the company, about this fun outdoor event. Who doesn't think cemeteries at night and the Halloween season go together?
Give us the specifics. It's October 23 and 24. The tour is about an hour and a half and you hear about famous Casper people from actors portraying them in period clothing while standing next to their graves. Meet at the parking lot on Conwell across from the cemetery at 6:45. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a camera because photos are permitted.
How do you get the tickets? They are available online at caspertheatercompany.net and at the Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center. If they need more information, they can call me at 267-7243.
Tell us about the cast. Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard from St. Mark's Episcopal Church leads the tour again, I think this is his third year. The characters you will meet are Charlie Becker, Pony Express rider, played by Aden Nunez; Eddie, representing all the children who have died, played by Kelby Eisenman; Edness Kimball Wilkins, played by Audrey Cotherman, who is 90 years old; Louisa Lythgow, a pioneer teen who died in Evansville and her grave has never been found, played by Kaitlyn Lynch, Verda James, played by Heather Lynch; Eleanor Carrigan, played by Carol Chapin, and rancher Lucy Morrison, played by Nancy Engstrom. Each actor chose and researched the character they are portraying.
And you are requesting attendees wear masks? As long as we can keep people masked up, we don't seem to have a problem. If you stand six feet apart, you'll have a harder time hearing, so please mask up and it will keep you warmer too. I'm trying everything here to make this work.
Tell us about your theater season. What's next after the cemetery tour is really exciting. We're doing "Under the Weather," which is our entry into the Wyoming State Theater Festival. We are doing it two weekends before the festival, Nov. 6-8 and 13-15. The festival is Nov. 19 to 22 in Cheyenne. It's a whole different animal because we have rules and regulations. We have to set up our own set within 10 minutes, it's a timed performance and it can only be 60 minutes, and then strike it all and put it into a 10 by 10 area within 10 minutes.
Will the patrons get to see you set up and take down? We are worried about the wear and tear on the set. It has to be really light because we have to take it to Cheyenne and we have to be very careful with it. The plan is to let the audience see it but we won't be able to do it at every performance.
Tell us about that play. It's a cast of two, Gretchen Hogan and me. It's really different. The setting is a pedestrian tunnel in Central Park. There is a lady living there and it starts to rain and a rich lady comes in to get out the rain. You see that their lives are very different and yet very similar.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!