Annual cemetery tour highlights famed Casperites

And you are requesting attendees wear masks? As long as we can keep people masked up, we don't seem to have a problem. If you stand six feet apart, you'll have a harder time hearing, so please mask up and it will keep you warmer too. I'm trying everything here to make this work.

Tell us about your theater season. What's next after the cemetery tour is really exciting. We're doing "Under the Weather," which is our entry into the Wyoming State Theater Festival. We are doing it two weekends before the festival, Nov. 6-8 and 13-15. The festival is Nov. 19 to 22 in Cheyenne. It's a whole different animal because we have rules and regulations. We have to set up our own set within 10 minutes, it's a timed performance and it can only be 60 minutes, and then strike it all and put it into a 10 by 10 area within 10 minutes.

Will the patrons get to see you set up and take down? We are worried about the wear and tear on the set. It has to be really light because we have to take it to Cheyenne and we have to be very careful with it. The plan is to let the audience see it but we won't be able to do it at every performance.