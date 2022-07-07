Anonymous bomb threat at Casper College found to be unsubstantiated

An anonymous bomb threat at Casper College was found to be unsubstantiated on Wednesday afternoon, police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said.

Parts of the campus were evacuated because of the threat. Ladd said the college was cleared by 5 p.m.

The threat was made in a call to the local public safety dispatch center around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to Ladd.

“The FBI told local officials that the same non-credible threat had been issued at other educational institutions in the region,” Ladd said in a text.