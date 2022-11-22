Anonymous Casper couple donates a thousand Thanksgiving meals

An anonymous married couple in Casper will help to feed more than 1,000 people this Thanksgiving.

The couple is paying for 220 full meals, which can each serve between four and six people. That's enough food to pay to feed 800 to 1,200 people.

Eggington's restaurant in downtown Casper is cooking the meals. The popular breakfast and lunch spot is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming to handle distribution.

An announcement from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which is hosting curbside pickup at its Casper branch, described the couple as "long-time Casper residents who have a heart for children and families in the community and a desire to bless them as we give thanks for the good gifts in our life at Thanksgiving."

In the announcement, the couple asked to share a Bible verse from Psalm 9:10: And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you."

The traditional-style Thanksgiving meals include turkey and ham, stuffing and mashed potatoes, carrots and gravy. They are pre-cooked and come with warming instructions.

The meals can be picked up curbside at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming main branch at 1701 East K. Street in Casper starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The distribution will last until meals are gone.