Another arctic blast is bearing down on Wyoming

Think it's cold now? Just wait.
A polar front is bringing snow and frigid temperatures to Wyoming again. By Monday morning, thermometers around the state will have plunged well below zero.
While snow began moving into the state on Friday, the truly bitterly cold temperatures are expected to hit between Sunday and Tuesday, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Riverton.
On Monday morning, the state will feel arctic-like temperatures, with a low of minus 24 forecast in Riverton. Thermometers could plunge to minus 11 in Casper, minus 14 in Cody and minus 17 in Sheridan.
Temperatures may not rise above zero for some towns on Sunday including Riverton (4 below zero) and Lander (2 below zero). Casper's forecast high for Sunday is 4 degrees.
Tuesday morning could be even colder in some places, the weather service says. For example, Riverton could be encased in a cold of minus 30 degrees. Temperatures in the Big Horn Basin could bottom out at minus 26 degrees.
Winter conditions have already wreaked havoc on Wyoming highways. On Thursday night, long stretches of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 closed due to the weather. More travel impacts were forecast throughout the weekend due to snow and gusty winds, which could limit visibility.
Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-20s by Wednesday.
A winter driving tour of Yellowstone
Fire and Ice at Mammoth
Snow surrounds streams of hot water at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park in February 2016.
File photos
Elk Wolf Stand Off
Wolves reach a standoff with a bull elk as it stands with it's back to a steep drop off in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016. The wolves left as the elk stood its ground.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk graze by the Roosevelt Arch
Elk graze by the Roosevelt Arch in Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison graze on the football field
Bison graze on the football field at Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Devils slide
Devils slide and the Yellowstone River near Gardiner Montana Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison graze in Mammoth
Bison graze last month in Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park. A new study concluded cellphones may be responsible for an increase in the number of bison-related injuries at the park.
BOB ZELLAR, Gazette Staff
Undine Falls
Undine Falls is covered by ice but visible through holes in the ice last winter in Yellowstone National Park.
File
Yellowstone Coyote
A coyote treks through the snow in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bighorn Sheep graze on McMinn Bench
Bighorn Sheep graze on McMinn Bench between Gardiner and Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Ducks swim in the Lamar River
Ducks swim in the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Mammoth steams
The sun shines through steam at Mammoth Hot Springs.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bald Eagle and Raven
A bald eagle and a raven fly after feeding on carrion near Gardiner Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Cloud covered peak
Cloud covered peak near Pebble Creek Campground in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison Bighorns and Pronghorns
Bighorn Sheep, bison and pronghorn antelope graze on McMinn Bench between Gardiner and Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Pronghorn Antelope Grazes
A pronghorn antelope grazes near Gardiner in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk Browsing Bushes
An elk browses in a coulee along the road in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Sunrise paints mountain tops
Sunrise paints mountain tops near Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Elk Browsing
An elk browses in a coulee along the road in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Soda Butte
Soda Butte in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Snow and steaming water
Snow and steaming water at Mammoth Hot Springs.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Pebble Creek Campground
A snowy scene at the Pebble Creek Campground in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Barnett Peak
Barnett Peak in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Cloud covered mountain
A cloud covered mountain at sunrise near Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison move through a snowy meadow
Bison move through a snowy meadow near Blacktail Plateau in Yellowstone National Park.
Bob Zellar, Billings Gazette
Elk Graze near Gardiner
Elk graze Feb. 4 near the Yellowstone National Park boundary at Gardiner, Montana.
Bob Zellar, For the Star-Tribune
Bison feed in deep snow
Bison feed in deep snow in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Pronghorn Antelope
A pronghorn antelope grazes near Gardiner.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Mountains glow orange
Mountains glow orange at sunrise from Lava Creek in Yellowstone National Park.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison at Roosevelt
A bison looks over the scene Feb. 4 near Roosevelt Junction in Yellowstone National Park.
Bob Zellar, Billings Gazette
American Dipper
An American Dipper prepares to dive in Soda Butte Creek in Yellowstone Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Snowy Mammoth
Snowy covers much of Mammoth Hot Springs.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Rocky Cliffs
Rocky Cliffs along the road in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Immature Bald Eagle
An immature bald eagle flies near Gardiner.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bald Eagle
A bald eagle flies after feeding on carrion near Gardiner.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
A Bison rests in the deep snow
A Bison rests in the deep snow in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park Feb. 4, 2016.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Bison Bound over a snow ridge
Bison Bound over a snow ridge in Mammoth.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
