Another arctic blast is bearing down on Wyoming

Think it's cold now? Just wait.

A polar front is bringing snow and frigid temperatures to Wyoming again. By Monday morning, thermometers around the state will have plunged well below zero.

While snow began moving into the state on Friday, the truly bitterly cold temperatures are expected to hit between Sunday and Tuesday, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

A winter storm is moving into Wyoming. Snow chances spread across the area through the day today and overnight. Today will also be windy for much of the area, especially the south. Snow continues through Monday. #wywx



On Monday morning, the state will feel arctic-like temperatures, with a low of minus 24 forecast in Riverton. Thermometers could plunge to minus 11 in Casper, minus 14 in Cody and minus 17 in Sheridan.

Temperatures may not rise above zero for some towns on Sunday including Riverton (4 below zero) and Lander (2 below zero). Casper's forecast high for Sunday is 4 degrees.

Tuesday morning could be even colder in some places, the weather service says. For example, Riverton could be encased in a cold of minus 30 degrees. Temperatures in the Big Horn Basin could bottom out at minus 26 degrees.

Winter conditions have already wreaked havoc on Wyoming highways. On Thursday night, long stretches of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 closed due to the weather. More travel impacts were forecast throughout the weekend due to snow and gusty winds, which could limit visibility.

Temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-20s by Wednesday.

