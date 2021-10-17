Another wintry storm headed toward central Wyoming

Have you had enough of winter yet this fall?

On the heels of last week's early season storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow over the Casper area, a new storm is forecast to hit the area this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton says the latest winter weather is likely to impact Wyoming from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

The area around Casper, along with the mountain passes and mountains, could bear the brunt of the storm, according to the weather service. The weather in those areas could make travel hazardous due to the snow and low visibility.

A winter storm watch was set to go into effect for several central Wyoming counties from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. Four to eight inches of snow were possible in Natrona County, with up to two feet of snow possible on Casper Mountain.

The Converse County communities of Douglas and Glenrock could receive four to nine inches of snow.