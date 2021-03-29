Anyone 16 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Natrona County

All Natrona County residents age 16 or older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced Monday afternoon.

The county, which began offering vaccinations Dec. 16, has gradually expanded eligibility, initially prioritizing medical professionals, the most vulnerable members of the community and first responders. The county is now entering Phase 2 of its vaccination efforts.

“This is a moment we’ve been waiting for since March of 2020,” department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said in a statement. “This is how we’re going to get our town back. Our community’s vaccination efforts are well ahead of schedule, and it’s all thanks to our incredible team, healthcare partners and the people of Natrona County.”

Residents 16 years or older can get a Pfizer vaccine. For the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, residents must be at least 18.

Additionally, people cannot receive a vaccine when they are ill or if they have received any other vaccinations within the last two weeks.

Natrona County residents can schedule appointments at CasperVCovid.com or casperpublichealth.org.

