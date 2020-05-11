Application period begins soon for five Casper City Council seats up for reelection

Applications are due later this month for those interested in running for one of the five Casper City Council seats up for election later this year.
Councilmen Mike Huber and Bob Hopkins of Ward I, Councilmen Ken Bates and Charlie Powell of Ward II, and Councilman Steve Cathey of Ward III each must be reelected to avoid losing his seat in January.
Powell, a former mayor who has served on the council for more than nine years, has said he will not run for reelection. Huber, Hopkins, Bates and Cathey are all eligible to run to keep their positions but did not return requests for comment from the Star-Tribune on Monday.
Residents hoping to run for a contested seat can file their candidacy papers between May 14 and 29. To get on the ballot, a candidate must fill out a form called an “Application for Nomination by Primary.”
Natrona County’s primary election will be held Aug. 18. The general election will be held Nov. 3.
The application is available through the Wyoming Secretary of State website or the Natrona County elections webpage and can be filed with Casper City Clerk Fleur Tremel at cityclerkrecords@casperwy.gov, or via mail or drop-off at 200 N. David St.
Casper City Hall is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus, but employees will meet with applicants hoping to file in person by appointment, the city said Monday in an announcement. Candidates hoping to do this should call 235-7568.
There is also a $25 application fee paid to the city.
At least 13 people expressed interest in a City Council seat in July when now-former Councilman Chris Walsh resigned to take a job in Douglas. That process was limited to residents of Ward III, which Walsh had been representing.
Cathey, who had served on the council before but was unseated by Walsh, was ultimately appointed to the seat.
At the time, Powell urged the remaining applicants to run for election in the fall. He said it’s been a trend that a long list of applicants pursue council vacancies, but few run for the office in a formal election.
Mayor Steve Freel, Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz, and Councilmen Shawn Johnson and Ray Pacheco’s terms all expire in 2023.
Elsewhere in Natrona County, Mills Fire Chief Dave North has announced he will run for a County Commissioner seat this year. North made the announcement at the end of April.
Two County Commissioner seats — held by Brook Kaufman and Forrest Chadwick — will be up for reelection this year.
With candidates unable to officially file with their election officials until May 14, it’s still unclear who all will be vying for local office this election season.
