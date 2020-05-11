Application period begins soon for five Casper City Council seats up for reelection

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Applications are due later this month for those interested in running for one of the five Casper City Council seats up for election later this year.

Councilmen Mike Huber and Bob Hopkins of Ward I, Councilmen Ken Bates and Charlie Powell of Ward II, and Councilman Steve Cathey of Ward III each must be reelected to avoid losing his seat in January.

Powell, a former mayor who has served on the council for more than nine years, has said he will not run for reelection. Huber, Hopkins, Bates and Cathey are all eligible to run to keep their positions but did not return requests for comment from the Star-Tribune on Monday.

Residents hoping to run for a contested seat can file their candidacy papers between May 14 and 29. To get on the ballot, a candidate must fill out a form called an “Application for Nomination by Primary.”

Natrona County’s primary election will be held Aug. 18. The general election will be held Nov. 3.