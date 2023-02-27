Casper nonprofits can now apply for 1-cent funding through the city’s official application process.

The process opened Thursday and will stay open until noon on March 28, the city said. Interested nonprofits can submit their applications, done online, to City Clerk Fleur Tremel at ftremel@casperwy.gov.

Voters passed the 1-cent sales tax for the 17th time last November, after a sharp right turn in county politics caused concern the local revenue booster wouldn’t succeed this time around.

It wasn’t the first time that the tax had been in a precarious position for nonprofits, however. Last summer, the Casper City Council heard a proposal that would have nixed the community grant program entirely. Nonprofits around Casper voiced their displeasure and fear over the possibility.

“Hopefully our city council will recognize the value we provide,” said Kilty Brown, executive director of Central Wyoming Hospice, in a Star-Tribune story at the time. “Many of these organizations are providing critical infrastructure, we’re filling those gaps. But we look at it as a partnership with the city.”

The tax passed, and the community grant program has $2.25 million available for nonprofits to continue that partnership, the city said in a statement.

“Council will prioritize funding to nonprofits that either provide a service used by the City or further Council goals, which include livability, sustainability and citizen engagement,” it reads.

Questions about the application process or funding can be directed to the city clerk’s office at (307)-235-8272.