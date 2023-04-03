A massive spring blizzard began to batter Wyoming on Monday, dropping heavy snow over much of the state.

The storm is expected to cover parts of the state in more than a foot of snow, and combined with high winds, could make travel difficult to impossible. Central Wyoming is forecast to be hit especially hard.

Here's the latest:

Early school closures

Public schools in Natrona County will close early on Monday and will be conducted online Tuesday due to the massive blizzard hitting the state.

The district announced its decision late Monday morning after several inches of snow had already fallen over Casper.

The schedule for early releases includes:

middle schools at 12:30 p.m.

high schools at 1:24 p.m.

elementary, Woods and Midwest schools at 1:45 p.m.

Schools opened, college stayed closed

Natrona County schools opened on Monday despite the heavy snows on the first day back from spring break. However, Casper College opted to close its campus "out of an abundance of caution and deteriorating conditions," it said.

Blankets of snow

The National Weather Service is forecasting massive snow totals, even by Wyoming standards. A forecast released Sunday night indicated Casper and Wheatland could get 18 to 24 inches, Douglas could get 24 to 30 inches and and Rawlins could get 12 to 18 inches.

The storm is expected to continue dropping snow throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

A high-impact winter storm will move through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska on Monday through Tuesday night. Extreme impacts are expected, especially in east central Wyoming through northwest Nebraska! #wywx #newx pic.twitter.com/YriYpjBE1S — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) April 3, 2023

A long and difficult winter

Wyoming has been battered by harsh conditions and heavy snow throughout the winter season. They’ve led to lengthy highway closures and made life difficult for local ranchers, who’ve had to contend with higher prices and mountainous snow drifts.

The weather has also been blamed for the increase in deadly crashes so far this year in Wyoming. Thirty-two people had died on Wyoming roads in 2023. That’s nearly double last year’s pace.

Wildlife, too, have felt the effects of the harsh winter. In a meeting Thursday in Pinedale, state wildlife officials said cold temperatures, deep snow and a rare disease have decimated pronghorn and mule deer populations.

Experts say the heavy snow could also result in minor flooding in parts of Wyoming, especially in the Saratoga and Sinclair areas, where the North Platte River runs undammed. But that high snowfall could also ease the lengthy drought that much of Wyoming has faced in the recent past.

