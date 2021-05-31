Arizona investment firm to move into former Alpenglow building downtown

The downtown building that housed Alpenglow Natural Foods before a 2018 fire will have a new tenant this summer.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, an investment firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is set to move into the space at 109 E. Second St. by the middle of July.

Pandemic delays have pushed the original move-in date back from an early June goal, but designer Tara Butcher said Thursday that renovations are now going smoothly. She expected sheetrock to start being laid within the next two days.

When complete, the space will be equipped with six individual offices, two client assistant desks and a reception area. It should have capacity for nine employees plus clients, according to Butcher.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building, owned by Louis Taubert, was gutted after the February 2018 fire. Alpenglow’s storefront moved across the street to 120 E. Second St., where it still operates today.

The store’s owners, Claude and Silvia Hiler, lived in an apartment above the store before the fire. Butcher said Thursday that Taubert is planning on renovating the building’s second floor, making it into two apartments down the line. That project, she said, likely won’t wrap up for a while.