Arizona investment firm to move into former Alpenglow building downtown

The downtown building that housed Alpenglow Natural Foods before a 2018 fire will have a new tenant this summer.
Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, an investment firm based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is set to move into the space at 109 E. Second St. by the middle of July.
Pandemic delays have pushed the original move-in date back from an early June goal, but designer Tara Butcher said Thursday that renovations are now going smoothly. She expected sheetrock to start being laid within the next two days.
When complete, the space will be equipped with six individual offices, two client assistant desks and a reception area. It should have capacity for nine employees plus clients, according to Butcher.
The building, owned by Louis Taubert, was gutted after the February 2018 fire. Alpenglow’s storefront moved across the street to 120 E. Second St., where it still operates today.
The store’s owners, Claude and Silvia Hiler, lived in an apartment above the store before the fire. Butcher said Thursday that Taubert is planning on renovating the building’s second floor, making it into two apartments down the line. That project, she said, likely won’t wrap up for a while.
A construction wall in front of the building came down in January, after years of cleaning and rebuilding. The building, nestled between Frontier Brewing Company and Fagan Diamond Jewelers, has a fresh new windowed exterior.
Ashton Thomas also has offices in Bozeman, Montana; Draper, Utah; Las Vegas; and Peoria and Tuscon, Arizona.
Across the street on the corner of Wolcott and Second, another new tenant is planning on opening its doors in July. The Dirty Axe, an axe-throwing spot now located off of East Yellowstone Highway, is set to move into the space currently occupied by R.W. Taubert Wyoming Lifestyle Clothing Company.
The space is set to include axe-throwing in the back and a Mouthful Gourmet Burgers restaurant and event space in front.