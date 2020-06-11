Armed men patrolled Casper after last week's protests. What does Wyoming law say about open carry?

That said, residents must still be legally allowed to carry firearms under other laws. So, for example, the resident must still be 21 years or older and they can’t have been convicted of a violent felony, even without a permit, as those are requirements laid out in other areas of statute.

If you don’t need a permit, why are permits still issued?

Itzen named two primary benefits to having a concealed firearms permit. Permit holders are able to lawfully carry a concealed firearm in states that have reciprocity with Wyoming — meaning they’ve agreed that a permit in one state is valid in the other. Wyoming has reciprocity with more than 30 states, though some of those states impose restrictions on out-of-state licenses.

A permit also makes the process of purchasing firearms smoother, Itzen said. A permit exempts the holder from the federal background check requirement to purchase firearms, as the permit holder would have fulfilled the background check requirement when issued the state permit. That said, Wyoming does not require background checks to purchase firearms, so this only applies to federally licensed sellers.

Can anyone carry a firearm in public?