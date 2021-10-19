Art 321 and Juntos launch Multicultural Collective, an art group for Casper's communities of color

The group has already convened a handful of times, she added — mostly just to lay groundwork and get to know one another. Next year, they’ll start having regular weekly meetings at Art 321.

The collective will also host potluck dinners on the third Saturday of every month. It’s a chance for members to share their cultures through food, and get to know one another in a casual, comfortable space. The next two dinners are on the books for Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

Since the Multicultural Collective is so new, they want to give themselves breathing room to change and grow, said Sheyla Leiva, fundraising coordinator for Juntos.

As the group picks up steam and they get the chance to talk to more members of the community, they'll likely add more programs.

“It’s supposed to be an art group, but honestly, it can be anything,” Leiva said.

Rights trainings or other workshops, for instance, might be a worthwhile addition, Ann said. But more than anything else, she said, the collective should be whatever Casper’s communities of color need most.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.