Art 321 and Juntos launch Multicultural Collective, an art group for Casper's communities of color

A new art group for people of color is taking root in Casper.
Called the Multicultural Collective, the group is a joint effort between Juntos, an activist organization based in Cheyenne, and Art 321.
It's modeled off of the Rainbow Collective, an LGBTQ-affirming art group formed by Casper Pride and Art 321 in January.
A little over a month ago, Juntos members proposed a similar program for communities of color.
“We’re wanting to let these community members know they’re welcome here and they belong here,” said Shelly Ann, who's helping lead the group.
In Casper — where more than nine in 10 people are white — people of color are under constant pressure to conform, Ann said.
"You don’t feel like you belong in white-majority spaces,” she said.
The Multicultural Collective is meant to be a reprieve from that alienation — a place where where people of color can express themselves, talk freely about their experiences and support one another.
As with the Rainbow Collective, free art activities will be provided at each meetings.
The collective is family-friendly, and no artistic experience is required, Ann said.
The group has already convened a handful of times, she added — mostly just to lay groundwork and get to know one another. Next year, they’ll start having regular weekly meetings at Art 321.
The collective will also host potluck dinners on the third Saturday of every month. It’s a chance for members to share their cultures through food, and get to know one another in a casual, comfortable space. The next two dinners are on the books for Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.
Since the Multicultural Collective is so new, they want to give themselves breathing room to change and grow, said Sheyla Leiva, fundraising coordinator for Juntos.
As the group picks up steam and they get the chance to talk to more members of the community, they'll likely add more programs.
“It’s supposed to be an art group, but honestly, it can be anything,” Leiva said.
Rights trainings or other workshops, for instance, might be a worthwhile addition, Ann said. But more than anything else, she said, the collective should be whatever Casper’s communities of color need most.