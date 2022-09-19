Art 321 announces fall exhibits and events

Art 321 has announced its fall lineup of shows and events — including opportunities for open-ended projects, a metal and glass show and a conference focusing on the intersection of health and the arts.

With its upcoming "Artist Initiatives Series," the Casper Artists Guild wants to showcase projects that don't fit the mold of typical art shows.

That could include anything from a solo show, to a mural or community art project — the point is for it to be open-ended, Executive Director Tyler Cessor said.

Winning proposals will be given the guidance and resources they need to see their projects, Cessor said.

Cessor isn't sure how many artists will be selected for the series. That will depend on the kinds of applications they get, and how much support those projects need.

Other exhibits

Members of the Casper Artists' Guild can submit up to three works in any medium for Art 321's all member showcase. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

Open call for "creepy art," which will go on display in October and go up for auction during Art 321's Halloween fundraiser. Artists can submit up to three works. Entries are due Sept. 30.

Art 321 will host its annual Photo Fest competition during the month of October. Categories for include film photos, landscape, wildlife, portrait and creative open. Each applicant can have up to three photos displayed, but can enter as many photos. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

The guild is organizing its first-ever metal and glass art show, which will be on display during November and December. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

Events

A "Health and Wellness Through the Arts Conference" will take place Oct. 7 and 8. Topics of discussion include how arts programming can be a tool for better health and wellbeing, and how the arts and healthcare sectors can work together to be more accessible for people with disabilities.

Art 321's fall fundraiser dinner, Feast and Fright, is Oct. 28.

For more information on events and exhibitions, visit Art 321's website at art321.org.

Art 321, which turns 100 in 2024, recently released a new strategic plan outlining next steps for the coming years.

The report names 17 goals and over 40 strategies it will use to meet them.

Those include providing more resources and programs for budding artists; organizing more arts-related networking opportunities; advocating for more equality in public arts funding; and funding arts in health and education programs, among others.

The full strategic plan is available on Art 321's website.