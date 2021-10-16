Art 321 fiber arts show celebrates Casper's crafting traditions

Bowls made of leather.
A little doll made of yarn.
A crocheted brain.
Art 321’s annual fiber art show is back for the month of October, featuring a variety of textile spectacles.
As part of the event, three featured artists were invited to give informal talks about their work. James Dewey, a traditional Northern Arapaho beader, and Marvin Nolte, who makes traditional fishing flies, will both speak the evening of Oct. 22. Yong Hui Torske, a Casper quilter, visited Oct. 7.
The Casper Artists’ Guild hosts a fiber arts display in its gallery every year. But that doesn’t mean the show is growing stale, said executive director Tyler Cessor.
Wyoming has a diverse crafting heritage, Cessor said: beading, quilting and leatherworking, to name a few.
The annual show is meant to celebrate those traditions, but also push the envelope of what people usually think about fiber art, Cessor said. It’s the first time the exhibit features fishing flies, for example.
Marvin Nolte, who lives in Barr Nunn, has been tying traditional fishing flies for over 30 years.
The craft involves weaving together a colorful bouquet of feathers to make a fishing lure — a process that can take four or five hours, Nolte said.
He said the flies were originally used to attract Atlantic salmon during the Victorian era.
“What evolved was a gaudy lure,” he said.
The flies fell to the wayside as fishing techniques advanced, but were revived as an artisan craft in the latter half of the 20th century, Nolte said.
Today, they’re prized for their novelty and beauty. The vibrant feathers used to make them come from birds all over the world — South Africa, India, Belgium.
In addition to flies, Nolte has three handmade bowls on display this month. They have a shape and shine that mimics ceramic, but are actually made of leather.
Nolte used a lesser-known technique called vegetable tannage to make them.
Equally as bright and colorful as Nolte’s flies are Dewey’s beaded clothes and accessories.
Dewey, who is Northern Arapaho, said he grew up watching his mother and grandmothers bead. But didn’t get into the craft until he started having kids of his own.
That’s because he mostly beads for his family, he said. Much of his creations are made to be worn at powwows, where he, his wife and daughters participate in traditional dance competitions.
Dresses worn by his wife and daughters, as well as other items like headdresses, moccasins and small bags, are all featured in Art 321's gallery.
Since he comes from a family of beadworkers, Dewey didn’t find it too hard to pick up the skill, he said. The more difficult part is deciding on a design.
“It’s hard to get the color combinations that you want,” he said.
Beading patterns and styles have been passed down by the Northern Arapaho for generations, he said. The patterns usually reflect nature: depicting things like animals, mountains or trees.
Torske is a returning guest of the fiber arts show.
She's long taught classes in the discipline, including at Casper College, and co-founded the Crossroads Quilters, a local chapter of Quilts of Valor, a nonprofit group that makes quilts for veterans.
This year’s display shows off quilts Torske and her students made in honor of beloved quilter Sue Garman, who died in 2017.
The quilts follow one of Garman’s patterns called the “Halo Medallion Quilt”, Torske said. They were made with an advanced technique called “paper piecing”, which is used to patch together tricky geometric shapes.
“It’s kind of a tedious, complicated process,” Torske said.
Some fishing flies Torske made are also on display.
In addition to Nolte, Dewey and Torske, the show features a handful of other area artists across a wide array of media: crochet art, surface stitching, batik. A portion of the pieces are available for sale.
As October draws to a close, Art 321 is gearing up for its next batch of events.
The group is hosting its first Halloween dinner and art auction, Feast and Fright, on Oct. 30.
Art 321 is also accepting submissions for its annual Photo Fest and upcoming "Postcard and Pint-Sized Art" auction, both of which take place in November.
The submission deadline for all three events is Oct. 22. More information can be found on art321.org.