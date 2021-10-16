Art 321 fiber arts show celebrates Casper's crafting traditions

He said the flies were originally used to attract Atlantic salmon during the Victorian era.

“What evolved was a gaudy lure,” he said.

The flies fell to the wayside as fishing techniques advanced, but were revived as an artisan craft in the latter half of the 20th century, Nolte said.

Today, they’re prized for their novelty and beauty. The vibrant feathers used to make them come from birds all over the world — South Africa, India, Belgium.

In addition to flies, Nolte has three handmade bowls on display this month. They have a shape and shine that mimics ceramic, but are actually made of leather.

Nolte used a lesser-known technique called vegetable tannage to make them.

Equally as bright and colorful as Nolte’s flies are Dewey’s beaded clothes and accessories.

Dewey, who is Northern Arapaho, said he grew up watching his mother and grandmothers bead. But didn’t get into the craft until he started having kids of his own.

That’s because he mostly beads for his family, he said. Much of his creations are made to be worn at powwows, where he, his wife and daughters participate in traditional dance competitions.