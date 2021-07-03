Art 321 is changing. Whether that's a good thing depends on whom you ask.

There was a crowd outside of Art 321 on Tuesday night, chatting and reviewing binder-clipped packets being passed out by a woman in a purple T-shirt.
Inside, people of all ages filled in rows of folding chairs, greeting each other before taking seats for a forum organized by the gallery’s leadership to respond to increasingly public criticism from current and former members.
On a TV to the side, even more participants joined via Zoom. The board took their seats at a folding table at the front of the room, while the group from outside filed in last.
Art 321, which began 97 years ago as the Casper Artists’ Guild, is one of few places in the state with an abundance of resources for Wyoming’s art community — workshops, exhibition opportunities, mentorship and training on anything from writing grants to technical skills.
In 2015, the guild moved into its current location downtown and rebranded as Art 321, after outgrowing a smaller space. That started an ongoing shift at the guild, away from a place catering to often older, more traditional artists and towards a more visible, open presence in the community.
After the Star-Tribune reported in early June that a donor, an artist and at least two members of Art 321 pulled their support in response to the Art of Pride show, a group of more than a dozen current and former members came forward with a list of grievances against the gallery and its current leadership.
The letter stated they weren’t mad about the Pride show, displayed in the gallery alongside a Western show during the month of June. Instead, there was a laundry list of issues with the current executive director, Tyler Cessor, and the way he’s run the place since taking over in January 2020.
The packets being handed out included a printed copy of Art 321’s bylaws, literature on leadership techniques, copies of personal statements and a long list of questions for the board, which was organized into a sort of script that specifies who will be asking what and to whom.
Cessor’s stated mission when he started was to make Art 321 a statewide organization where anyone — with emphasis on historically excluded groups — could come make art or learn how to make art into a career.
“When we did the final interview, I felt that I was pretty explicit that if we’re going to do this work to serve the state, do we really mean that? Do we really want to increase access for all?” Cessor said. “I’ve been talking about all of this since I’ve been here.”
But achieving that goal hasn’t come without controversy.
A vocal group, which has grown to more than two dozen concerned members and alumni of Art 321, lament the new direction, citing disorganization in its leadership, a departure from tradition and what they considered increasingly vulgar artwork. But there’s an equally enthusiastic cohort of newer, younger and queerer artists who say that the new way is working for them — in a way nowhere else has worked before.
***
After hearing that specific questions wouldn’t be answered on Tuesday night in the interest of time, many of the group that had assembled outside left the forum.
Some of them had stood on the same deck outside Art 321 a week earlier while the board met in a closed-door executive session inside the gallery.
When news of the Pride show backlash broke, most of them had connected with the woman in the purple shirt, Rachel Hawkinson, a former board member and volunteer coordinator who left the guild earlier this year.
Hawkinson and seven others penned a six-page letter to media and Art 321 leadership, outlining their objections to the news and problems with the current regime.
The letter accused Cessor of pushing a personal political agenda and shutting out members of the old board from big decisions like changing bylaws and plans to drop the “Casper Artists Guild” name.
And while Cessor said none of the resignation letters he’s received during his tenure cite anything but the desire to retire or move on, the letter stated members were forced out, intimidated and told not to come back.
Some former members, including several who had sat on the board, also said the art itself had lost its standards and the gallery was allowing vulgar and obscene work to be shown. They said they had no issue with the Art of Pride show, and had always welcomed queer people in the past. But at least two former board members also said that queer art is pornographic and should not be displayed in the main space.
Several people, on both sides of the issue, mentioned during Tuesday’s forum that the guild has gotten away from its roots in traditional mediums and subject matter (the phrase most often used was “watercolors, landscapes and cowboys”).
But mostly, the group said, they had left or become less involved because they’d stopped feeling supported and nurtured by the guild.
“When I resigned, I cried for three days,” said Sheri McCoid, who used to run workshops on the board. “Because something I loved was taken away from me.”
The pressure isn’t going away — during Casper Art Walk on Thursday evening, McCoid stood on the curb outside the building with a sign that said “Why won’t Art 321 answer our questions?” There were flyers handed to those passing by, which asked the public to boycott the gallery and said Cessor was “hiding behind the LGBTQ community to save his job.”
***
On Tuesday, speakers alternated for more than two hours between voicing concerns about the organization and singing its praises under Cessor’s leadership.
Those with criticism had specific points to bring up — a rude interaction with staff, a committee that stopped meeting, or $27,000 unaccounted for in the organization’s finances (the group’s treasurer Eathan Murphy said he’s not sure where critics came up with that number).
What they all shared, though, is a deep appreciation for the guild — whether in its present or past forms.
Carolyn Rodgers, who served on the board for 18 years and wrote the now-discontinued newsletter for 17, said she felt some of the art displayed in the gallery was no longer family-friendly.
“If it’s in good taste, great,” Rogers said. “If it’s not, put it somewhere where it’s not offensive to children.”
Joe Arnold, a former development chair, told the Star-Tribune that he and Cessor had butted heads over an exhibit from local sculptor Chris Navarro. Cessor, Arnold said, was uncomfortable showing some of Navarro’s pieces that resembled indigenous art since Navarro is not indigenous. Arnold said he knew then his interests weren’t aligned with Cessor’s, and gave up his position.
“It’s very simple, you need to resign,” Arnold told Cessor on Tuesday. “You’re destroying what has taken many decades and hundreds of Casper artists to create.”
McCoid said she worried about the increasing segmentation at Art 321 — workshops and groups used to just be delineated by medium, she said, and now there’s a designated space for queer artists that separates them from the rest of the guild.
Local painter Ginny Butcher said she had questions about the guild’s transparency, and was concerned that replacing volunteers with a more professional staff would discourage people from getting involved.
“When people get to volunteer,” she said, “they have ownership … they care, they’re invested.”
Many others also said they were still interested in helping out at Art 321, which largely put volunteering on pause during the pandemic. Even as things have opened up and events are being held again, though, they said most of the work that was traditionally done by volunteers is still being done by staff.
Those speaking in support of the guild’s current leadership said they’d only felt welcome in the space very recently, and cited examples of Cessor’s encouragement and mentorship.
A 15-year-old artist said she’s experienced a lot of homophobia in other areas of Casper, but found a safe community at Art 321’s Friday night Rainbow Collective workshop, which began in January as a gathering for queer artists.
“I don’t think that other people are being excluded because it’s just getting bigger,” she said. “It’s all art, and it deserves to be here.”
Lucia Vigneri, a 19-year-old muralist, said she’d gotten a paid commission from Art 321 and the exposure from it had brought in even more interest in her work.
At least four other artists told stories of Art 321’s current leadership offering them their first gallery shows or providing a space to shoot and show films. Others who participate in the workshops shared how they’ve found community there for the first time in Casper.
Ellen Uttmark, who moved to Casper several years ago, said it was hard to get involved as a young person at Art 321 under past leadership.
“I was a woman, working single mother, really struggling and felt really excluded by the people here,” Uttmark said. “The workshops that were available at the time were held during business hours, I was working three jobs, I couldn’t attend a single one so I gave up on it.”
Uttmark said that more recently, Art 321’s increased online presence allowed her to participate even with kids at home.
“When I say that I have never felt more welcome here, I really want you to understand how much that means to me,” she said, “as someone who’s been excluded a lot.”
And while Tuesday wasn’t open for questions, Cessor says his office is. There were some easy fixes made right after the forum in an effort to increase transparency and communication, an area many cited as lacking between leadership, members and volunteers.
Tax documents, covering the time up until Cessor’s start at the guild, were posted on its website. The board is discussing conducting a comprehensive needs assessment of Art 321 and its membership to make sure all voices, old and new, are accounted for. And Cessor said the gallery’s leadership plans to cash in on an offer from the Wyoming Arts Alliance to train the board and staff in management techniques and to deal with conflict.
***
Those who left the guild recently cite a decline in membership, significant turnover on the board and segmentation between groups that’s left them feeling like the organization they joined is now gone. People weren’t leaving because they disagreed with the Art of Pride show, they said, but because they had lost confidence in the organization and didn’t feel served by it
Members who left the guild or no longer feel welcome feel “homeless” without that community, their initial letter states.
“I would say that prior to Tyler being there, the average board age was in the 60s,” McCoid said. “Now they’re probably in their 30s.”
The newcomers, many who are younger or queer artists (or often, both) say they feel welcome for the first time.
Cessor says that was his plan, openly stated, when he came on board.
“We want this organization to survive another 100 years, we want to see it grow,” Cessor said. “But if we don’t have young folks in the room and we don’t have their creative aspirations represented here, then we won’t see a future of the organization. It’ll die within itself.”
His goal in taking the position, Cessor said, was to continue the guild’s mission of increasing access to the arts. In his words, that meant making space specifically for groups like the LGBTQ community, people of color and artists with disabilities.
He also got to work expanding the group’s reach across the state, bringing in artists who spoke on Tuesday from Green River or Buffalo, where something like Art 321 may not exist.
Between 2015 and his taking office in January 2020, Cessor showed records indicating membership fell from 528 people to 276. During that time, there was a tumultuous transition involving a previous board president, executive director and gallery manager resigning, which Cessor said also spurred some members to leave.
Many longtime members said they still feel a strong ownership of the place, especially in its new home they helped fundraise to buy. But with the move downtown, the organization became more visible and started attracting a more diverse crowd. That means those who were regularly awarded shows in more traditional mediums like watercolor and pastels were now forced to share the wall space with younger, more contemporary artists.
Before the call for the Art of Pride show went out, there had already been a sizable exodus of older members, many who said they joined or got more involved with the guild in retirement.
They cited problems beginning with Cessor’s start at the organization in January 2020, shortly before the gallery closed temporarily during the beginning of the pandemic.
Some former members lamented the loss of the monthly newsletter, which Cessor said was made quarterly before being put on hold during the pandemic. Each newsletter costs the gallery almost $1,000, Cessor said, and wasn’t as effective in getting ever-changing information out to members as the email newsletter or social media is.
They’re also concerned about the guild’s financial well-being. Cessor provided the Star-Tribune with financial records through the first quarter of 2021 which show that even with the pandemic, the organization is well in the black. Last summer, as COVID lockdowns were at their peak, the gallery even provided micro-grants to local artists struggling with the pandemic’s effects.
Others complained of the loss of volunteerism, which Murphy, the group’s treasurer, said was also largely due to the pandemic. At Tuesday’s forum, a sign-up sheet for volunteers was passed around after several people told the board they were eager to start helping out again.
“The focus has to be on art, not politics,” Hawkinson said on Tuesday. “We’re not after a war. This doesn’t have to be one side against another, but it does need to be inclusive to everybody.”
But some do object to the art.
***
When the June show was first introduced, Hawkinson said she understood it would be “Pride art,” not “queer art.”
“Pride art is like, gay, lesbian, trans, you know, they do their thing and make art,” she said. “Queer art is pornographic.”
With the Art Walk and other activities in June bringing kids into the gallery, one board member suggested putting it in the basement to protect the community.
Last week, former board president Vicki Primrose said that approach could work as a long-term solution for any art that may be potentially offensive. She said she spoke with a lawyer who recommended a separate marked space for vulgar or obscene art — but as for who would decide what that is, it isn’t clear.
Others, speaking to the board on Tuesday night, said the point of the exhibit was to show explicit support of Casper’s queer community and to highlight their work during Pride Month.
And most of the art in the show, they said, didn’t include nudity — and they said what was there was no more vulgar than nude figures given wall space in any other show. On Tuesday, several people referenced nudity’s place in traditional art forms going back centuries.
“Creating inclusive spaces does not create exclusive spaces,” said Grace Niemitalo, a counselor who participated in the gallery’s Health and Wellness Through the Arts conference. “When we censor any of our marginalized communities by calling the art lewd, we’re basically saying their experience doesn’t belong here.”
Another piece, which included the word “f—-,” was displayed prominently in the gallery earlier this year. Primrose said when she objected to it, worried that children in the space would see it, Cessor refused to move it. She resigned as president soon after.
Primrose said last week that the gallery needs to define its standards to avoid these conflicts in the future.
***
Most aren’t ready to throw their brushes out with their paint water. There are few places in Casper — and, for that matter, Wyoming — that serve the art community as fully as Art 321.
And their work in those underrepresented communities has so far been paying off. Cessor said the gallery saw around $10,000 in donations specifically in response to the news of the backlash against the Art of Pride show.
Nearly a dozen more members have joined since then, he said. And the annual fundraiser — this year, a carnival — brought in around $20,000.
After more than two hours of comment on Tuesday, the line to speak was finally ran through. After the board gave its final remarks, volunteer coordinator Rebecca Travers reminded the audience there was a sign-up sheet going around for those interested in helping out.
The event drew nearly 100 people, more than 40% of the guild’s current membership.
Within 10 minutes, the black chairs were all folded and loaded onto racks. People milled about in groups of three or four, continuing the conversation.
A man yelled out that he found a phone charger on the ground, and McCoid pointed him to the young artist she remembered carrying it.
On Thursday, Cessor said he knows there’s a long way to go until the paint dries. And until all questions are answered, older members said they’ll keep asking them. Some objectors said they won’t return to the guild while Cessor is at the helm, but many are waiting on smaller changes like the return of the newsletter or volunteering opportunities.
“We’re going to keep doing this work to make sure everyone’s welcome here,” Cessor said. “Including people that have a history of not being welcome.”
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.