Art 321 is changing. Whether that's a good thing depends on whom you ask.

***

After hearing that specific questions wouldn’t be answered on Tuesday night in the interest of time, many of the group that had assembled outside left the forum.

Some of them had stood on the same deck outside Art 321 a week earlier while the board met in a closed-door executive session inside the gallery.

When news of the Pride show backlash broke, most of them had connected with the woman in the purple shirt, Rachel Hawkinson, a former board member and volunteer coordinator who left the guild earlier this year.

Hawkinson and seven others penned a six-page letter to media and Art 321 leadership, outlining their objections to the news and problems with the current regime.

The letter accused Cessor of pushing a personal political agenda and shutting out members of the old board from big decisions like changing bylaws and plans to drop the “Casper Artists Guild” name.

And while Cessor said none of the resignation letters he’s received during his tenure cite anything but the desire to retire or move on, the letter stated members were forced out, intimidated and told not to come back.