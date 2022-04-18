Art 321 launches new creative groups

Casper’s Art 321 has launched four new groups, including an art studio for people with disabilities, a support group for budding entrepreneurs, and fiber art and drawing workshops.

Jennifer Johnson, a Casper resident, started Envision to help people with disabilities express themselves.

Envision meets from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday. There’s no cost to participate, and materials are provided.

Johnson, who is disabled, dabbles in all kinds of art — oil painting, ceramic, watercolor, collage, you name it.

But art studios and supplies aren’t made with disabled people in mind, Johnson said. For many, that poses a serious barrier.

Give artists the materials that accommodate their needs, and they bloom, Johnson said. She was inspired to start Envision after watching a video about a deaf and blind woman who makes sculptures out of beads and Styrofoam.

Of course, inclusion requires more than just ramps or extra room for wheelchairs, Johnson explained. Some disabilities are visible, while others are invisible — and Johnson wants Envision is to be mindful of all of them.

For the group’s watercolor project, for instance, Johnson got black gouache acrylic paint and white paper — a high-contrast combination that’s easier for visually impaired people to work with. Johnson’s also set aside calm spaces for people with sensory or anxiety problems.

The group will continue to grow and adapt based on members’ needs, Johnson said.

Creative Cult, which meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every other Tuesday, is a support group for small business owners. The next meeting is April 19.

It’s the brainchild of Cari Faye Antonovich and Chelsea Combe — two friends who just launched business ventures of their own. Antonovich started a photography studio, and Combe, a copywriting and marketing business.

The pair started meeting every week to swap ideas and hold one another accountable for their goals, Antonovich said.

“As we kept meeting, we were just like, ‘Oh my gosh, we know so many people who we really think could benefit from this,” she said. “How do we take this community-wide?”

They started Creative Cult to give both fledgling and seasoned entrepreneurs a community to lean on, she said.

Meetings are set up like “in-person podcasts,” Antonovich said. There’s usually a guest speaker, who’s invited to talk their businesses and give pointers.

At the end of the meeting, everyone shares three professional goals and three personal goals.

“Life is hard, but it’s less hard when you can surround yourself with like minded people,” Antonovich said.

Two other art groups also just joined Art 321’s rotation.

Twisted Stitches, a group for fiber artists, meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday.

Drawing Group — dedicated to helping artists sharpen their sketching skills — meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every other Tuesday. The next meeting is April 19.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own projects to work on, but there’ll also be guided workshops. Donations of $5 per session are encouraged.

For more information about the new groups, visit Art 321’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.