Art 321 leadership alleges harassment, misinformation by former members

Art 321 board members and leadership allege in documents released late last month that the Casper artists’ group has been the subject of “manipulation, bullying and harassment” by former members.

Letters from the board of directors and executive director of Art 321 allude to instances of verbal harassment and misinformation being spread about the organization.

The release comes in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit against Art 321’s board, brought by several former board members. The suit alleges that the guild’s new leadership, under executive director Tyler Cessor, wrongfully altered the organization’s bylaws to make administrative changes without oversight and barred members from key decisions.

It also alleges the group is now operating outside its 1978 articles of incorporation, but the documents contend that past iterations of the board had been out of compliance for “decades” before Cessor took the helm in 2020.

The guild’s response to the suit says that the articles are “void for vagueness and are ambiguous,” and that their enforcement under previous leadership has been “inconsistent, capricious and/or arbitrary.”

Ann Tollefson, a former longtime guild member and a plaintiff in the suit, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune that the letter from the board “contains a multitude of false and potentially libelous statements.” Tollefson and Vicki Primrose, another plaintiff and former board president, declined to comment on the letters beyond the statement, citing the active litigation.

“We believe our complaint and the evidence we’ve provided to support it should do the speaking for us. However, we cannot let baseless attacks go unanswered,” the statement said. “Why did they not explain in the post why the Board refuses to hold a membership meeting, and in the past closed Board meetings to members?

“All we are seeking is to have a Board and Executive Director who are transparent, honest, and accountable to Art 321’s membership. Is this divisive? We think it’s called good governance.”

The former members have collected 129 signatures as of Thursday on a petition echoing the suit’s allegations of “bullying, intimidation, physical threats” against Cessor, which he has denied both anecdotally and in legal filings. The full text of their complaint, filed January in Natrona County, was also posted to a website that says it will be updated with new information monthly.

Cessor said that Art 321 was recently denied a $7,000 grant because of concerns over governance issues raised in the lawsuit.

Many of the documents released by the guild at the end of last month will also be used in the lawsuit, Art 321 lawyer Anna Reeves Olson said. Meeting minutes, bylaw changes and other administrative documents will all be “relevant” to the suit and provided as evidence, she said.

“We believe Art 321 has done nothing wrong, and they’re in compliance with their current bylaws,” Olson said Thursday. “The whole administration was put into place by the plaintiffs.”

A letter from Cessor alleges that a board member was “sexually harassed” by one of these former members when they said in a board meeting that the member only supported Cessor because they were “sleeping with” him. Cessor has denied that.

The board alleges in its letter that former members have lied about receiving death threats, went to a board member’s workplace to demand they be fired and asked donors to stop supporting Art 321.

Cessor largely declined to comment further on the allegations, citing the ongoing suit. The plaintiffs’ statement said the letter was making “baseless attacks.”

The lawsuit says that Cessor made changes to the guild’s bylaws at least three times since taking over in January 2020, including moves to strip members of their voting power and making previously open board meetings closed.

A recent letter from Cessor says that the changes were made to bring the bylaws into compliance with the articles of incorporation, based on a recommendation from a third-party lawyer who reviewed the guild’s organizational documents.

Since late 2019, before Cessor took the director’s post, the Art 321 board has completely turned over. While members are elected to two-year terms, some who left in 2020 and 2021 had sat on the board for upwards of 15 years, according to Cessor. Around 50% of the guild’s general membership was lost between 2016 and 2020, a letter says.

Several members who left before Cessor’s hire cited an exclusionary culture, an “us vs. them” mentality and widespread gossip as reasons for leaving, according to documents released by Art 321.

The board’s most recent co-presidents, Gage Williams and Rebecca Travers, left their positions in February, citing personal reasons. Another, newer board member also resigned for personal reasons earlier this year.

Under Cessor, the guild has pivoted to include more non-traditional mediums, added workshops outside of working hours and catered more to younger and queer artists in Casper.

Board communications and minutes released last week indicate that the mission of expanding the guild’s reach has been a priority for several years, before Cessor’s tenure.

A lawyer for the suit’s plaintiffs did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Cayla Nimmo, named as a defendant in this suit due to her time as an Art 321 board member, was the Star-Tribune’s staff photographer during the time of the allegations. Nimmo left the Star-Tribune in the fall, and was not included in editorial decisions related to coverage of Art 321.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

