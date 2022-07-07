Art 321 opens July shows

Casperites can peruse a wide swath of work from Wyoming art groups, spin some yarn or pick up a ceramic mug all in one place this week.

Art 321 will kick off its July shows with a reception Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Art 321’s gallery, located at 321 W. Midwest Ave. On Saturday, it'll host its summer Clay Art Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The reception overlaps with this summer’s second Art Walk. During the festival — which takes place the first Thursday of each month through September — participating businesses and organizations around downtown Casper host art vendors, live music, food and drinks and more.

For a full list of who else is part of Art Walk this year, visit casperartwalk.com.

This year, Art 321 partnered with three local businesses for a cups, mugs and steins ceramics competition — whose winners will be announced Thursday evening.

Ceramics artists from around Wyoming submitted up to three pieces to the contest. Casper drink connoisseurs Backwards Distillery, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee and Skull Tree Brewery each selected one favorite from the entry pool.

They’ll partner with the artists behind those works over the next year, Art 321 executive director Tyler Cessor said.

Art 321 is leaving it up to each business and artist to decide what that collaboration looks like. Maybe the businesses will display the artists’ ceramic pieces somewhere, or buy some of their work wholesale, Cessor said.

This month, the gallery will also be displaying a collection of paintings by Cheyenne-based artist James Overstreet. His paintings are emotional, focusing on imagery that “aids viewers in confronting true feelings,” as his website puts it. Most of his works are portraits — which range from realistic to surreal.

Another July exhibit — titled Creative Collectives — will feature works from three different groups of artists. Two are Cheyenne-based art organizations: the WY/Art Coalition, and Cheyenne Makers & Creatives.

The other is a group of three family members, each of whom works in a different medium. Ernie Trujillo is a ceramic artist, Nathan Trujillo is a photographer and Sara Johnson-Trujillo is a painter.

Guests will have the chance to participate in some hands-on activities at Thursday’s reception.

Art 321’s fiber art group, Twisted Stitches, will be showing visitors how to make yarn with a fiber wheel. Similarly, its Ceramics Collective will let people try out a pottery wheel.

Guests can peruse a wide array of ceramics goods at Art 321 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the art market is free.

Artists from nine different art groups and businesses will be there.

The market will include demonstrations by ceramics artists, as well as activities from visitors.

For more information about the market, or Thursday's reception, visit Art 321's website at art321.org

Correction: an earlier version of this article misstated James Overstreet's city of residence. The Star-Tribune regrets this error.