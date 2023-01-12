ART 321 opens new exhibit of works by local artist

There's a new exhibition at ART 321 focusing on the works of local painter Tom Loepp.

On Thursday, the Casper Artists' Guild held an opening reception for Loepp's work, which they called "both meticulous and exploratory" in a press release.

Loepp spent some of his childhood in Casper, according to a 2013 story from the Star-Tribune (his work was featured that year at West Wind Gallery, where the Casper Artists' Guild used to be housed). His portraits and cityscapes -- Loepp spent quite a bit of time in New York City honing his skills -- showcase their subjects looking dignified yet approachable. His work has been displayed all over the country, from California to New York to Rapid City, South Dakota.

He returned to Casper in 2001, never putting his brush down, to do portraits here.

"Pieces on display span 22 years of explorations in portraiture created from local models at the West Wind Gallery and ART 321," the release said.

And now, they are housed here until February, when a new exhibition will gradually move in, Jenniey Elliott, executive director of ART 321, said. The total number of works displayed reaches into the 200 range, Loepp said, and includes both sketches and paintings.

The painter is a regular at ART 321's portrait groups each week, which is where much of the showcased work comes from. And Loepp knew many of the models who were pulled to sit during these portrait groups, unlike the ones he participated in in New York, where he didn't ever speak to the people he was painting.

"Of course, the one in Casper, I knew everybody. It was a little more – everybody’s talking, playing music and a little more relaxed here," he said during an interview with the Star-Tribune.

Some of his portraits included the name of the person they were of: Ashley, Christine, Katelyn. Many were nameless. Some models could be easily recognized; others were painted in a hazy, dreamlike style.

Loepp was the "man of the hour," one attendee said at the reception, which featured live music, a cash bar and light hor'doeuvres.