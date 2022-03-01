Art 321 show about health care inequality for LGBTQ people, minorities opens Thursday

Art 321’s latest exhibit aims to spark a discussion around gaps in health care for LGBTQ people and people of color.

“Health Equity Today and Tomorrow” makes its debut Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Art 321 gallery. Casper Pride, Juntos and Wyoming Equality partnered with Art 321 to promote the exhibit.

Minorities and LGBTQ people tend to receive worse medical care than the rest of the population. Barriers to access, stigma and discrimination can make it harder for them to get treatment when they need it.

This is something researchers have long distilled in surveys and studies. But art can reach the soul of the issue in a way numbers can’t, Art 321 executive director Tyler Cessor said.

“This is a way for artists and community members to use a creative outlet for sharing disparity in the quality of care or challenging health experiences,” Cessor said.

The show leaves Casper in April to go on tour around the state.

It will make stops at the Wyoming Equality building in Cheyenne, the University of Wyoming’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice, The Middle Fork in Lander, the Community Fine Art Center in Rock Springs and the Teton County Library, said Cessor.

The Rainbow Collective and Multicultural Collective — two Art 321 groups for LGBTQ people and people of color, respectively — both contributed works to the show, Cessor said. Gay-Straight Alliance clubs around the state also submitted some pieces.

The art spans a variety of mediums, Cessor said — collages, glass work and a quilt piece, to name a few.

Two other exhibits also premiere Thursday evening: “(Un) Defining Art”, and a tattoo and body art-themed display.

“(Un) Defining Art” used to be called the “Anything Goes!” show — where, as its name implies, artists were able to show off anything they wanted.

This time, Art 321 wants to stir up a more philosophical conversation: what makes something art, and how do you know?

To that end, all contributing artists were asked to submit a write-up about what art means to them.

An exhibit for tattoo and body art is also returning this year. It’s an effort to shine a spotlight on tattoo and piercing artists in Wyoming. Those art forms tend to be underrepresented in traditional galleries, Cessor said.

March 18 is the last day to submit pieces to two additional upcoming exhibits.

First, artists can submit wearable art for the guild’s second-ever fashion show. Entries can include anything from garments, jewelry and accessories.

There’s also an open call for digital art — works in printed or digital form are welcome.

For more information, visit Art 321’s website at art321.org or call 307-265-2655.

