Art 321 sued; group alleges improper leadership

A feud between old and new leadership of the Casper Artists’ Guild has spilled into the courts.

Six current members of Art 321 filed suit against the organizations’ board of directors last week, alleging that executive director Tyler Cessor wrongfully altered the guild’s bylaws to make sweeping administrative changes without oversight.

The old guard is asking the court to declare those changes illegal, denounce Art 321’s current leadership as illegitimate and reinstate the organization’s previous government.

Cessor and 11 other board members are named as defendants in the suit.

“ART 321 is taking these complaints very seriously,” he wrote in a statement sent Tuesday to the Star-Tribune. “It was a surprise to hear some of the allegations made, particularly coming from past board members who were either the presidents who led the process or were on the board when many of these decisions were approved by them.”

Art 321 is a community of artists based in Casper. Since its founding nearly 100 years ago, it’s been a hub for art exhibits, classes and other resources for Wyoming creatives.

A complaint filed Jan. 10 alleges Cessor has changed the guild’s bylaws at least three times since he took over as executive director in 2020. Those changes include stripping members of their ability to vote on important administrative matters, the suit states, and making leadership meetings that were previously open to all members closed-door.

This, the complaint alleges, shut guild members out of decisions they would have otherwise had a voice in. Namely, Art 321’s top brass are no longer elected by members, but appointed by Cessor himself, it states.

The suit says that because the current board was not elected by popular vote, its members do not properly govern the guild.

Without oversight from the rest of the guild, Cessor and the new board of directors made unpopular administrative decisions that have diminished donations and membership, according to the complaint. That includes increasing employee salaries, and altering and disbanding ART 321’s committees without members’ knowledge, it states.

The suit also alleges Cessor intimidated members who challenged these decisions.

“Those in control were not elected, and refuse to give members information or even allow them to attend board meetings,” said Vicki Primrose, a former board president who resigned her position last year. “(The lawsuit) is an effort by and for all members to regain their voice and to exert control over those who have disregarded the membership for the past two years.”

Attorney Judith Studer, who is representing the group, said Tuesday that she believed those who had left the organization had re-enrolled as members “so that they can pursue this case.”

Before the complaint was filed last week, Studer said, she had sent Art 321 leaders a letter requesting annual meetings and elections to be reinstated. Those still-unmet demands, as well as the installation of past presidents on the board and declaring the current board’s actions as outside their authority, are now set to be decided in the courts.

In his statement, Cessor said the organization denied many of the allegations and characterizations contained in the lawsuit.

“We are confident that the evidence and organizational records will show that ART 321’s Board of Directors has conducted the governance of the organization with particular concern for the success and community impact of the organization and investment in creating an inclusive environment for all in our community and members,” he wrote. “ART 321 continues to be steadfast in its commitment to nurture and support all artists in Wyoming from a diverse range of mediums, cultural backgrounds, and communities. Increasing access to arts opportunities for all is at the core of every step we take.”

The lawsuit follows a tumultuous year for the guild, after tensions over its new leadership surfaced in the wake of reports that a donor, an artist and at least two members of Art 321 pulled support in response to the gallery’s Art of Pride show.

A group of more than two dozen current and former members penned a letter to Cessor and other officers, saying the new director was pushing a political agenda and shutting out members from decision-making.

As the group grew, they brought more allegations, some which are echoed in the lawsuit. They contended that membership and revenue had gone down since Cessor took over, that he was filling the organization’s leadership without following proper protocol and that Cessor had coerced some former board members into leaving. Some also brought up concerns over the organization displaying queer art, which they said may be offensive, in its main gallery space.

Art 321 held a public forum in July, where some members lamented the new direction and others — mostly younger, many queer — praised it. But, the suit states, the forum was not a substitute for an annual members’ meeting and left questions unanswered.

Editor’s note: Cayla Nimmo, named as a defendant in this suit due to her time as an Art 321 board member, was the Star-Tribune’s staff photographer during the time of the allegations. Nimmo left the Star-Tribune in the fall, and was not included in editorial decisions related to coverage of Art 321.

Ellen Gerst City and crime reporter