Art 321 to open first installation art show in January

Visitors can walk through a cave, fall in love and travel in time at Art 321’s first installation show, which opens Jan. 11.

Installation art is an experimental genre that focuses on creating interactive, immersive experiences for viewers. It’s often 3D and multi-sensory — playing with sound, touch and even smell in addition to visuals.

It tends to take up a lot of space, and is technically complex to put together. So in smaller states like Wyoming, there aren’t a lot of places where artists can do installations, said Art 321 director Tyler Cessor.

This show is meant to give them that opportunity, he said. It features 10 installations from artists all over Wyoming.

The displays are philosophical and abstract, exploring concepts as wide-ranging as life, death and love, to alienation and exploitation.

Art 321 built 10 mini rooms in its gallery to give each artist a three-dimensional canvas to work with, Cessor said. They can paint the walls, add sculptures, hang things from the ceiling or put down carpet.

That freedom allows the artists to bring viewers into their world — to play with their emotions, tell them stories and transport them through time and space.

“I think what's most important to me and rewarding to me is that we've created an opportunity where people can express themselves in very diverse, very challenging ways,” Cessor said.

The show opens with a reception on Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The reception will include a panel discussion and live performance by Gwyn Uttmark, one of the featured artists.

The performance is an extension of Uttmark’s installation, which explores the ways society commodifies and exploits LGBTQ people. (Since it touches on some traumatic themes, the performance isn’t recommended for younger audiences, Cessor said.)

Art 321 is also planning a podcast to go along with the show, Cessor said. Cessor and Uttmark will join artist Carli Holcomb and Casper College history instructor ​​Tanis Lovercheck-Saunders to talk about installation art as a genre, and how artists can use their work to talk about difficult or complex topics.

Art 321’s gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free, but donations are encouraged.

