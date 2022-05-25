Art 321's annual fundraiser, Art of the Party, coming June 4

ART 321’s annual fundraiser, “Art of the Party,” takes place all day June 4 at 321 Midwest Avenue.

Participants can peruse an art market, attend a concert and silent disco and compete for prizes in three different tournaments.

The art group’s offering four different admissions packages, ranging from $25 to $85 per person.

Art 321’s also partnering with Funky Junk District to bring an art market of more than 50 vendors to the fundraiser. It’ll run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At 7 p.m. that night, there’ll be a live concert headlined by Billings-based band John Roberts y Pan Blanco.

The biggest additions to the fundraiser are dodge ball, darts and corn hole tournaments from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teams of four can choose to take part in just one tournament, or all of them.

“We wanted to make sure that there was kind of a game for everyone,” Tyler Cessor, Art 321's director, said.

The cost to is pay-what-you-can — teams will ante up between $25 to $63 per person to participate. To register, visit Art 321's website at art321.org. (Teams must part more than one event will have to fill out individual forms for each.)

There's also a betting component to the tournaments. Participants and spectators can put wagers on teams for a slice of prize money.

Teams must register and pay for their spots in the tournament by May 30.

For more information, email info@art321.org or call 307-265-2655.

