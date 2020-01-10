You are the owner of this article.
Art 321 names new executive director
Art 321 names new executive director

Art Start preparation

ART 321 crew and volunteers hang art in April 2017. The nonprofit has named a new executive director.

 Elysia Conner, Star-Tribune

Art 321 has hired Tyler Cessor as its new executive director, board members of the Casper arts nonprofit confirmed Friday.

Board secretary Ellen Schreiner said he brings a background in fundraising and grants. She listed details from Cessor's resume including his role as chief of strategy for the Wyoming ENGAGE Council from October to present. He was at the Wyoming Arts Council as community development and diversity, equity, inclusion specialist from January through November of last year.

Cessor replaces former executive director Susie Grant, who departed in November.

Cessor’s Facebook page lists his new role at Art 321 and former positions including adjunct instructor of saxophone at Concordia College. He's from and lives in Cheyenne, and studied at the University of Wyoming and University of Minnesota, according to his Facebook page. 

Art 321 leadership changing hands

His website says he is a veteran of the Army National Guard.

