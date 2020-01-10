Art 321 names new executive director

Art 321 has hired Tyler Cessor as its new executive director, board members of the Casper arts nonprofit confirmed Friday.

Board secretary Ellen Schreiner said he brings a background in fundraising and grants. She listed details from Cessor's resume including his role as chief of strategy for the Wyoming ENGAGE Council from October to present. He was at the Wyoming Arts Council as community development and diversity, equity, inclusion specialist from January through November of last year.

Cessor replaces former executive director Susie Grant, who departed in November.

Cessor’s Facebook page lists his new role at Art 321 and former positions including adjunct instructor of saxophone at Concordia College. He's from and lives in Cheyenne, and studied at the University of Wyoming and University of Minnesota, according to his Facebook page.

His website says he is a veteran of the Army National Guard.

