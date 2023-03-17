In 1865, the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry rode out with Lt. Caspar Collins to greet wagons with Army supplies coming in from forts farther west. In a confrontation that would be eventually be known as the Battle of Platte Bridge, they get ambushed, and two arrows pierce a man from the Kansas cavalry, Cpl. Grimm. He lives. Collins does not.

Grimm's arrows, pulled out of him, go back to Kansas and get passed down through his family as a sort of souvenir. Eventually, they end up at the Kansas State Historical Society.

Until now.

They're back at Fort Caspar until February of next year as part of the museum's "Soldiers of the Republic" exhibit.

"The fort was later named Fort Caspar, after Caspar Collins, which is where the city of Casper got its name, so we actually have this pretty rare opportunity to display some pieces that are directly related to how Casper got its name, which is unique," Johanna Wickman, a local historian and vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association, said.

In addition to the arrows, the museum also has original guidons (a type of flag), a canteen, major bars from Preston Plumb -- a member of the Union Army during the Civil War who eventually served as a U.S. senator and was at Platte Bridge Station before the battle -- and photos of the men from the Kansas cavalry, among other things.

Wickman and Michelle Bahe, curator of collections at Fort Caspar, along with a few others, went to Kansas to pick up the items in November, which are on loan from private collectors and museums. It was a 14-hour drive. They rented a van for the occasion.

Now, the walls where the exhibit will be held -- just around the corner from the entrance to the exhibition rooms -- are painted a sunny yellow. There are several glass cases with blue velvet inside, but open spots around the room, too. Bahe still has to measure all the display cases and ensure the entire collection will fit.

There is also, of course, the consideration of how to best tell the story.

" ... In this exhibit that I don’t believe we’ve ever done before here at the museum, is we’ve picked – I believe it’s 22 – members of the 11th Kansas, and we have their photographs and little short biographies of them. And those are going to be interspersed in the exhibit," Wickman said. "So instead of just being, ‘The men of the 11th Kansas did this,’ ‘The men of the 11th Kansas did that,’ we have names for them.

"These were people, you know? Everyone talks about Sgt. Amos Custard, who was killed at the Battle of Red Buttes, but most people don’t realize that he was already a widower when he was in the Army. So when he died, that orphaned his two children. There’s stories like that, that have not really been on exhibit before."

On a rectangular velvet bed are a guidon, a water canteen and the two arrows pulled from Grimm. One of them is missing the arrowhead. But for being hundreds of years old, and having been passed down through family and eventually donated to a museum, the arrows are in spectacular shape. You can even see where the fletching, or the feathers, was on one of them.

" ... It’s sort of exciting for us because these items haven’t been here since the summer of 1865. And we’ve gotten an opportunity to partner with other museums and private collectors to bring them back to Casper for people to see," said Rick Young, museum manager.

The exhibit will open on March 22. There will also be a book signing for Wickman's book about Preston Plumb, "The Forgotten Senator," on March 25.

Photos: A look back at the history of Casper, and the people who called the city home Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories Casper Memories