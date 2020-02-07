Artists enjoy busy grand opening at new Casper tattoo shop

That’s how she built her skill until she landed an apprenticeship at another local shop. She’s been an artist since childhood and was always interested in tattooing.

“Every day is different. I never have to worry about doing the same thing. It’s just fun waking up every day and getting to make art for a living.”

Tattooing is different from any other canvas or art material, Walsh said.

“But the media itself is the skin, and there’s like something supernatural about that to me, that when you start tattooing people and you’re giving them a badge of honor that they get to wear and getting to bestow that on them is, it’s kind of like the Spider-Man thing: ‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ And the tattooer’s responsibility and privilege to get to make the tattoo, you know, we’re the guide. We just get to put the tattoo there.”

Walsh fell in love with tattooing after he started receiving tattoos and tried his hand at the art.

“I think I was born to make tattoos, and so here we are.”

He began in Douglas and spent about four years at Black Sunday Tattoo in Casper, and he’s tattooed in Cody, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and North Dakota.