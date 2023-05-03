It was roughly 11 minutes into Tuesday evening’s Casper City Council meeting. Time for public comment.

“How many folks in the audience tonight would like to, or plan on, speaking?” Casper Mayor Bruce Knell asked the audience, which filled at least three-quarters of the council chambers.

At least a dozen hands went up.

They weren’t there to talk about liquor license transfers, or government grants, or local construction projects or National Tennis Month or anything else on the agenda.

They were there to cross-examine a social media comment Knell had made on Facebook a week-and-a-half ago.

On April 20, Knell shared an animation of a fire in response to news that Wellspring Health Access, a new abortion clinic someone tried to burn down, was finally opening in Casper.

Knell maintains that the gif, which he shared beneath a post by Oil City News, was only intended to express his personal objection to abortion and had nothing to do with last year's arson attack.

Still, the fire-and-brimstone imagery angered some in the community. In the days following the comment, Wellspring urged local abortion rights supporters to attend the meeting to take Knell to task over the post.

They weren’t the only ones who showed up with something to say. Public comment drew a total of 15 speakers and lasted nearly an hour.

Speakers struggled to nail down what the controversy surrounding Knell's post was — to use the parlance of the evening — “really about.” Some said free speech, others respect, public safety or separation of church and state.

“I’m not here tonight to advocate for abortion rights, or trying to convince anybody of anything tonight,” Holly Thompson, a board member for Wellspring Health Access, told the mayor. “I’m here to defend Wellspring’s right to operate safely and free from fear.”

Was Knell elected with the expectation that he should always speak his mind, without fear of public backlash? Or is it more important for him, as a member of a nonpartisan council, to keep the peace?

More than one member of the public on Tuesday said they found Knell’s candor refreshing.

“Would you please be true to yourself, and be thoroughly who you are in bringing your convictions to your role?” asked Kyle True, a local abortion opponent.

Others just wished the mayor had chosen his words more tactfully. If last year’s arson is any indication, they reasoned, the abortion debate has gotten so heated in Casper that it's provoking violence. They don't want local leaders to keep turning up the temperature.

Mike Huber, a retired Natrona County Circuit Court judge and a former Casper city councilor, said while he “defends to the end the right for anyone to have differing opinions on anything” he worried some could read Knell's post as an invitation for more people to target the clinic.

“The inflammatory — literally inflammatory — things that you put out there on social media was wrong,” he said.

While Tuesday night’s meeting stayed civil, Knell and other members of the council indicated they were all subject to harassment and threats in the aftermath of Knell’s comment.

“It’s important that we recognize the power of our words, and the impact they can have on others,” Councilor Kyle Gamroth, who represents Ward 2, said during the meeting.

For all the discussion, the night still ended in a hung jury.

Multiple speakers pledged keep the debate focused on civic duty, only to again get pulled into impassioned, hair-splitting and at times even contentious opining over the morality of abortion. People just couldn’t help themselves.

Knell was no exception.

In a tearful statement that wrapped up the roughly two-hour meeting, Knell began by extending an apology to Casper residents, his fellow city councilors and city staff.

He said he'd come to realize that his personal views weren't the issue at hand. (This was, in other words, not "really about" about abortion.)

"The issue is that I," he said, choking up, "in poor taste, I made a comment that I feel was misinterpreted."

Knell said while he remains firm in his personal beliefs, as mayor, he wants Wellspring to feel welcome in Casper.

Then he started talking about abortion again.

'Incendiary' post

Wellspring Health Access, which began seeing patients last month, is the only clinic in the state offering both surgical and medical abortions. Its opening was pushed back 11 months after an arsonist broke in and set it on fire, costing the clinic around $290,000 in damage. Federal authorities have charged a 22-year-old woman who went to school in Casper with the crime. She is free on bond while a grand jury considers her case.

In an earlier interview with the Star-Tribune, Wellspring founder Julie Burkhart said that, fearing future violence against the clinic, the organization has added additional “layers of protection” to keep staff and patients from harm.

Burkhart on April 20 made a statement condemning Knell’s post as “incendiary and violent.”

“I’ve lived and experienced the real-world costs of this kind of anti-abortion rhetoric,” she said in the statement. “Fourteen years ago, after years of harassment, my former boss, Dr. George Tiller, was assassinated in church. Less than a year ago, an anti-abortion terrorist set fire to our Casper clinic, rendering it inoperable and costing $290,000 in damage.”

Wyoming residents hold a wide range of opinions on abortion, according to an October University of Wyoming poll.

In the survey, 36% of respondents said they viewed abortion as a matter of personal choice, and another 36% said they felt abortion should be allowed in cases of rape, incest or when the pregnancy endangers the life of the mother. About 19% of those surveyed said they support abortion provided there’s a clearly established reason for the procedure. Only 7% said abortion should be banned in all cases.

In Casper, the role of mayor is somewhat ceremonial. Casper follows the “council-city manager” system of local government, where the mayor is part of city council and wields no more voting power than other members. Because of that, the mayor isn’t directly elected by residents, but chosen by their fellow councilors.

In this system, the main job of the council — including the mayor — is to set the budget and pass laws. The day-to-day operations of the city are handled by city staff.

