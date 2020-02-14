As 2020 census efforts ramp up, experts warn of potential scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The bureau has a hotline for people to call if they’re unsure about the legitimacy of a piece of mail: 800-923-8282.

Individuals should also be wary if they receive a phone call from somebody claiming to be with the 2020 census count.

“If they get a phone call and someone is trying to collect their data, that’s not from us,” Barr said.

Households are able to respond to the census survey by phone, but an individual would need to initiate that process themselves by calling the Census Bureau directly.

Barr also said the Census Bureau will not be sending 2020 census-related emails, so if a person receives an email urging their participation in the census count, Barr said he would be wary.

Still, there are entities promoting the census on their own, like cities and nonprofits. Information about the census that doesn’t come directly from the Census Bureau isn’t always fraudulent, he said. But if someone is asking for donations or personal information, that’s a red flag.

Barr said the Census Bureau will not ask for personal information like credit card numbers, bank account numbers or somebody’s complete social security number.