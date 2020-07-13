As coronavirus cases climb, state extends health orders through July 31

The three orders cover restrictions placed on restaurants, gyms, theaters and gatherings. Broadly, all businesses covered in the order are still allowed to remain open and operate, albeit with various social distancing and sanitation requirements. The only substantial change to the orders, beyond their extension through the end of this month, is a slight simplification to restaurant restrictions.

The orders have been in place to varying degrees since mid-March, when Gordon recommended that schools be closed. Harrist made that recommendation an order shortly after; she also closed restaurants to in-person dining and shuttered gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters and gatherings of more than 10 people. Those orders have all been rolled back slowly since early May and now largely only require social distancing and sanitation for the businesses they cover.

In the announcement, Gordon's office wrote that the governor and health officials "continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart." The orders require some people -- like waiters or hair stylists -- wear face coverings, but there is no statewide mandate for individual residents.