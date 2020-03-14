As coronavirus caution cancels events, Casper community braces for economic impact

Local social service providers say this is just the beginning.

Mary Ann Budenske runs the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry in Casper and she’s already anticipating a greater volume of need as cancellations and quarantines take people out of work.

“I had two people come in yesterday who had never been here before,” she said. Both had expected multiple days’ work at the state basketball tournament. “I expect I’m going to see more people coming.”

Poverty Resistance provides groceries to about 100 people a day and serves hot meals to about 50.

“We think most of the people who come to the food pantry aren’t gonna be able to stay home for two weeks,” Budenske said.

She plans to stay open for this reason. She acknowledged the pantry and the number of people who use the service creates an exposure problem, but she’s hoping to rent a portable hand-washing station for her patrons to use before entering the building.

She wanted to get hand sanitizer, but she said she can’t find any anywhere.

“My goal is to stay open and be safe,” she said, adding that as long as the Food Bank of the Rockies continues to provide food, which the organization has said it would, she’ll be open.