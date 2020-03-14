As coronavirus caution cancels events, Casper community braces for economic impact

When the 2020 Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships were canceled Thursday, it wasn’t only students who were sent home.
The Casper Events Center employs 360 part-time employees. Not all were slated to work this weekend, but as cancellations and postponements continue to be announced, they all stand to lose needed paid hours.
“It directly affects our workers,” said the venue’s manager, Brad Murphy. “For this coming weekend, a good share of those employees won't be able to work.”
The basketball tournament, expected to last three days, was called off Thursday morning as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus, following decisions to cancel events across the U.S., including major sporting events like the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.
It wasn’t the only event to be canceled or rescheduled in Casper as a precaution. The Cher concert planned for April 24 has been moved to October 4, and Murphy said he anticipated additional concerts being rescheduled as well.
With the Events Center now empty during what should have been a $25,000 boon for the venue, and with concerts and events being canceled or postponed nearly every hour, Murphy said the week won’t be good for business.
“Anytime you have to cancel an event, that’s going to be a hard hit to our bottom line,” Murphy said. “And how do you measure the lost ticket revenue when you have a cancellation?”
Plus, ticket sales for shows that haven’t been canceled or rescheduled have taken a hit as well.
“This obviously isn’t over; it’s kind of on a day-to-day basis for us right now,” he said. “A lot of this is what’s happening on an hourly basis.”
The novel coronavirus' impact on the global economy is certain. Measures to curtail the spread of the virus are already affecting the stock market and oil prices. State and local governments are sure to take a hit as well, with anticipated spending from myriad events evaporating hour by hour. How the week's events will affect Casper is still uncertain, but local leaders say the economy has already been affected, though to what degree is unknown.
Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the basketball tournament alone would have brought at least 5,000 additional people to Casper for the weekend.
Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, said the event would have added an estimated $3.3 million to the county.
“To have these major events go away from the community, it is an economic hardship,” Napier said. “Sports tourism is really a nice shot in the arm for Casper.”
Tourism in general is a huge contributor to the local economy, making up roughly 2,700 jobs in the county. And with municipal infrastructure projects being largely funded by the 1-cent sales tax, a loss in sales tax means a loss to city revenue. Napier said it will likely be a few months before the city knows how much these event cancellations will impact the city’s sales tax collections.
“I don’t want to give the impression we’re all of a sudden in a financial calamity, either,” he said, saying the situation is fluid and decisions are being made with as new of data as possible.
He said the public can help improve the current situation by spending locally, a point echoed by Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Erin Morgan.
“It’s definitely a concern for our members and our community," Morgan said. "... There will be an economic impact, of course.”
With tourism taking a hit, hourly workers are sure to feel a sting, too. Things could get tight for the workers who won’t be getting paid for shifts that no longer exist.
Plus, while Wyoming's top insurers say they will cover the cost to be tested for the virus, there have been reports nationally of patients facing steep medical bills for the test, despite such assurances — which don't shield insured people from potentially high medical bills as a result of getting sick from the virus.
Local social service providers say this is just the beginning.
Mary Ann Budenske runs the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry in Casper and she’s already anticipating a greater volume of need as cancellations and quarantines take people out of work.
“I had two people come in yesterday who had never been here before,” she said. Both had expected multiple days’ work at the state basketball tournament. “I expect I’m going to see more people coming.”
Poverty Resistance provides groceries to about 100 people a day and serves hot meals to about 50.
“We think most of the people who come to the food pantry aren’t gonna be able to stay home for two weeks,” Budenske said.
She plans to stay open for this reason. She acknowledged the pantry and the number of people who use the service creates an exposure problem, but she’s hoping to rent a portable hand-washing station for her patrons to use before entering the building.
She wanted to get hand sanitizer, but she said she can’t find any anywhere.
“My goal is to stay open and be safe,” she said, adding that as long as the Food Bank of the Rockies continues to provide food, which the organization has said it would, she’ll be open.
Marilyn Dymond Wagner is also bracing herself.
“It’s going to be crazy,” the executive director of the Natrona County Community Action Partnership said.
The group has its hands in most social service work that goes on in Natrona County in at least some capacity. They provide low-income families with everything from rental and mortgage assistance to personal hygiene items, and Wagner said she expects the demand to spike.
The group had scheduled a Thankful Thursday fundraiser this week but canceled it as a precaution. Wagner said they expected to make between $5,000 and $7,000.
Without that money, their budget is already strapped.
“This is an entirely new way of being.”
