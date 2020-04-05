As coronavirus pandemic puts more people out of work, some landlords offer leniency

Even before the first of the month, Casper-area landlord Steve Bennett had been hearing from tenants who knew they would have trouble paying rent. And he’s expecting that trend to continue the longer tenants are affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Bennett, who founded and has owned Commercial Services Inc. for about 35 years, said earlier this week that he’s happy to work with struggling tenants who are proactive and ask to work on an agreement until life returns to normal.
If the jump in unemployment claims around the country is any indication, Bennett will likely be having that conversation with a number of his tenants.
Unemployment claims jumped to more than 6 million this week nationwide, and Natrona County is no exception. County residents seeking unemployment assistance jumped by more than 600 percent from the first week of 2020 to the last week of March.
During the first week of January, about 100 people in Natrona County filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Last week, more than 800 people in the county sought the benefits.
Renters in need of help during this time aren’t bad tenants, Bennett said, but are just facing a “bad circumstance” out of their control.
“We’re not going to go kicking anybody out,” Bennett said. “If they’re good tenants and they contact us, you bet we’ll work with them whichever way we can.”
Bennett’s company owns or manages about 500 rental properties and 250,000 square feet of commercial space in the Casper area.
He expects many other landlords to follow suit.
“I think that most of the good property managers around here are going to work with anybody that comes to them and says, ‘Hey, we’ve got a problem. We know it’s a problem. It may be our problem, but we don’t want to make it yours. What can we do to make this thing work?’” Bennett said.
The uncertainty is also worrying the few dozen property owners he manages buildings for, Bennett said. Ultimately, how far those owners — who likely have their own mortgages and expenses — can go in helping out a renter is up to them.
“It’s their money, and it’s their call. A lot of our owners give us some flexibility to work with people,” Bennett said. “This one, I think, has got everyone a little nervous because they don’t know what’s going to happen.”
For now, many of the owners Bennett’s company manages property for have been willing to work with tenants to allow partial payments or arrange a payment plan while they struggle.
And many other Casper rental managers are following suit.
According to Sophia Madrid, who manages the Casper Village Apartments, the corporate owner of the complex is offering a deferral program that tenants can apply for if they need more time to get their rent money together.
That corporate owner, Utah-based Apartment Management Consultants, owns three more apartment complexes in Casper: Alpine Meadows, Sunridge and The Ridge at Blackmore.
A call to Apartment Management Consultants seeking more information on the deferment program was not returned before deadline.
Elsewhere, Casper’s Foxhill Apartments have waived April late fees for all tenants and are also offering a rent deferment program. Chelsi Barelle, Foxhill’s resident manager, said the owners of the apartment are asking tenants to submit something in writing if they’re facing financial hardship, and then a deferment program will be set up for that tenant.
At least one Casper landlord has taken the step of waiving April rent for all of his tenants. Mike Simanton manages Conquistador Apartments, and said he and owner Tad Giovanni made a joint decision to waive the April payments.
Simanton knows his residents well. He chats with them at the mailboxes and looks forward to hearing about their day. Lately, he said, his residents are scared.
“Older people are scared because it’s so dangerous; people with kids are scared,” he said.
He has many tenants who work in the service industry and don’t have jobs right now.
“A lot of people have called and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be slow (paying rent), I’m down to 20 hours a week,’ that kind of stuff,” he said.
When asked about the financial considerations of waiving rent for 94 units, he said that wasn’t the immediate priority.
“It’s the right thing to do; that’s the best way to look at it,” Simanton said. “We just hope we’re doing some good.”
While many landlords are offering some leniency, some organizers and residents say that isn’t enough.
Socialist groups have organized a nationwide petition called Rent Strike 2020. A Wyoming-specific petition addressed to Gov. Mark Gordon asks “for a suspension of all rent, mortgage and utility payments for 2 full months to allow people to do what they need to in order to take care of themselves, their loved ones and the community.”
Individual residents have also taken to social media to ask Gordon to suspend rent and mortgage payments and evictions. When asked in a recent press conference whether the state would issue such an order, Gordon said he did not think he would have the authority to do so.
Outside of Wyoming, national groups are calling on Congress, rather than state governments, to make the move. Mortgage payments on federally-backed loans have already been suspended, as have evictions in buildings backed by federal loans.
And while renters worry about evictions amid record-breaking job losses nationwide, analysts say full-on rent forgiveness could be more damaging to the economy, because rent money isn’t going straight into the landlords' pockets.
As a report from Washington-based think tank Brookings Institute lays it out: “Rent checks don’t just line the pockets of fat cat landlords—they also contribute to essential government services and other workers’ wages.”
Based on Brookings’ research, rent money typically goes toward property taxes, mortgage payments, insurance, utilities, and maintenance and administrative employees before any money goes to a landlord.
“If many households are simultaneously unable to pay rent, the economic impacts will be felt throughout the local economy,” the report reads.
With no formal government-issued rent suspension order, however, some tenants could legally face evictions this month.
Legal Aid of Wyoming’s Casper-based attorney David Ziemer said he hasn’t dealt with any evictions yet from coronavirus-related job losses, but it’s still early in April and those cases wouldn’t be filed for a few days still.
Ziemer said regardless of the current situation, if somebody is facing eviction they likely won’t have much recourse, and that local courts have not been postponing those hearings.
“The courts are pretty much handling evictions as normal,” he said. “But the person would be expected to appear by phone.”
The Natrona County Circuit Court confirmed this.
There are, however, a number of resources renters are able to access if they need help paying rent, including a recently established Natrona County relief fund managed by the United Way.
The Star-Tribune has put together a list of resources for those financially impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.
