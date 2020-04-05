As coronavirus pandemic puts more people out of work, some landlords offer leniency

Bennett’s company owns or manages about 500 rental properties and 250,000 square feet of commercial space in the Casper area.

He expects many other landlords to follow suit.

“I think that most of the good property managers around here are going to work with anybody that comes to them and says, ‘Hey, we’ve got a problem. We know it’s a problem. It may be our problem, but we don’t want to make it yours. What can we do to make this thing work?’” Bennett said.

The uncertainty is also worrying the few dozen property owners he manages buildings for, Bennett said. Ultimately, how far those owners — who likely have their own mortgages and expenses — can go in helping out a renter is up to them.

“It’s their money, and it’s their call. A lot of our owners give us some flexibility to work with people,” Bennett said. “This one, I think, has got everyone a little nervous because they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

For now, many of the owners Bennett’s company manages property for have been willing to work with tenants to allow partial payments or arrange a payment plan while they struggle.

And many other Casper rental managers are following suit.